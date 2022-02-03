Pollywood: ‘I feel like I’m yet to see fame, height of my career,’ says Jagjeet Sandhu

In a candid chat with The Indian Express, theatre artist and actor Jagjeet Sandhu talks about his journey in Pollywood, the challenges he faced and his plans for the future. Sandhu, who has a masters degree in Indian theatre from Panjab University in Chandigarh and has featured in the popular web series ‘Paatal Lok’, feels he still has a long way to go in his acting career.

Early life and family

His father Gurdeep Singh is a secretary in a corporate society and his mother Jasvir Kaur is a homemaker. His elder brother Beant Singh is a farmer and is married with two kids.

Education

He did his high school in Tibbi village and his intermediary school in Amloh Tehsil of Fatehgarh Sahib. After this, he pursued a bachelor’s in arts (BA) from Government Ripudaman College, Nabha. Later, he completed his master’s in arts (MA) in Indian Theatre from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Favourite song

Well, it depends on the mood and the surroundings. However, I love listening to Punjabi folk Songs. Famous Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar is my favourite. His live music has the power to heal from within.

Favourite movie

I like to watch movies that are fast-paced and trigger a viewer’s mind towards thinking about real issues. Though there are many films that I love, I would like to mention my latest favourites- Adam McKay’s comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ and Sukumar’s action movie ‘Pushpa’. These movies are not just entertaining but bring to light the real crisis.

Work till date

I have worked in many films including ‘Rupinder Gandhi’ (2015), ‘Qissa Panjab’ (2015), ‘The Anatomy of Violence’ (2016), ‘Rabb Da Radio’ (2017), ‘Rocky Mental’ (2017) ‘Mehsampur’ (2018), ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot’ (2018), ‘Dakuaan Da Munda’ (2018), Bollywood drama ‘Leila’ (2019), ‘Shada’ (2019), ‘Unni Ikki’ (2019), ‘Sufna’ (2020), TV series titled ‘Paatal Lok’ (2020) and ‘Please Kill Me’ (2021).

Upcoming projects

A web series titled ‘Escape Live’ is scheduled to release this March on Hotstar. Besides this, the audience will most likely get to watch me in a Bollywood film this year. I am keeping my fingers crossed as it all depends on how the pandemic unfolds.

Claim to fame

I feel I am just an artist doing his job who is yet to see fame and experience the high in the career. I am hopeful that the upcoming projects will bring out the best in me and bring me recognition for my work.

My secret sauce

Honesty. If you are honest in your approach, you will have little to worry. Also, while choosing projects I make sure I do it honestly. I go for a certain work if I feel it will help me grow as an actor and not just for money.

Thoughts about Pollywood

I want to talk about the Pollywood audience. It is amazing to learn how the viewers are becoming more aware and critically acknowledging the content, which wasn’t the case earlier. This has pushed artists and filmmakers to work harder and create better films. Another thing I feel is that the Punjabi industry needs to be more professional in its work. We also need good directors and producers to experiment with new ideas and explore unknown territories.

Challenges faced

Difficulties are bound to come into life. It’s on us how we deal with them. We can either crib about things or accept them happily. If we choose the latter, the struggle doesn’t look like a struggle but an opportunity to grow and become mature.

Future plans

No plans as such. I just want to do good work that people would appreciate. I will slowly move to Bollywood and will try my luck in South Indian films as well.

Fitness mantra

Just run! Not on a treadmill though (laughs). If you go outdoors for a run on a regular basis, you will stay fit. All your health issues will dissipate over time.

Mantra of success in acting

Be honest with yourself and make the right choice. There are times when I don’t know what I want to do, but, in almost all cases, I am certain about what I don’t want to do. And I never push myself for anything I don’t like. I feel it’s the choices I make that pave my way to success.

The turning point in his career

Though the projects such as Rupinder Gandhi and Paatal Lok were milestones in my career, I don’t think there has been a turning point yet. I feel I have just started my journey and a lot is yet to happen.