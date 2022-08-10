Pollywood: Chaupal OTT’s first women-centric web series, Shahi Majra, exposes social constructs

Releasing on Friday (August 12) on the Chaupal OTT platform, Shahi Majra is a Punjabi web series consisting of eight episodes that throw light on the intersectionality of the social constructs of rural and urban, gender, addiction, pride, power, and so-called modern society.

Written by Raju Verma and directed by Prem Singh Sidhu, the web series features actors such as Ninja, Nikeet Dhillon, Sawan Rupowali, Honey Mattu, Sanju Solanki, Anita Shabdeesh, Sagar Sharma, Divjot Kaur, Anchal Rana, Taniya Mahajan and Arvinder Kaur.

Shahi Mjra is a thought-provoking web series showcasing the unfortunate journey of some students who migrate from villages and towns to bigger cities for education but end up losing the direction and purpose of life. It enables individuals, especially youth, to gain greater clarity on social realities and forces them to self-reflect on where they stand.

In this Chaupal original, protagonist Nikeet’s character has been outlined to present the adversities that women face, ripping them off their innocence.

Shahi Majra also offers a parallel story of a character, played by Sawan Rupowali, who is strong and dedicated but has her share of struggles in her journey.

With twists, turns, a murder mystery and suspense, Shahi Majra is also a complete entertainer. This must-watch web series will help sensitise the audience to the importance of women’s safety and education.