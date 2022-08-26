Pollywood: Chaupal OTT completes one year, says connecting people to their roots was an inspiration

It’s a celebration for Punjabi, Haryanvi and the Bhojpuri audience as their first multi-regional over-the-top (OTT) platform completes one successful year. Launched on August 28 last year, Chaupal OTT in a short period has redefined entertainment cutting across barriers of language and region.

The platform, which is available worldwide, has played a significant role in making local stories and local artists global. Its original and exclusive content library has appealed to the audience, giving it a user base of more than 3 million in a short span.

Chaupal’s major success has been witnessed in the Punjabi film industry where it has churned out around 20 original films and web series besides providing more than 50 exclusives and around 120 non-exclusive offerings.

Evolving from comedy-based stories in Pollywood, the OTT has dared to experiment different genres. In the crime and thriller category, films like ‘Panchhi’, ‘Kala Shehar,’ ‘Please Kill Me’, and web series such as ‘Vardaat’, ‘Range’, and ‘Zila Sangrur’ have successfully made their mark on the audience.

Romantic films, including Poonam Dhillon’s and Raj Babbar’s ‘Umran Ch Ki Rakheya’, have defined love in a new light. Furthermore, the OTT also produced women-centric projects such as ‘Majajan Orchestra’ and ‘Shahi Majra’ that brought out the stark reality of our society.

For the Haryanvi and Bhojpuri film industry, the OTT is a harbinger of hope that will unlock the immense entertainment potential in coming times. Recently released first-ever Bhojpuri web series ‘Prapanch’ and ‘Lanka Mein Danka’ have garnered overwhelming response from the Bhojpuri audience, propelling OTT’s growth in the region.

Sandeep Bansal, managing director at Chaupal. (Express Photo)

Showing gratitude on the occasion, Sandeep Bansal, managing director at Chaupal, said, “We are extremely humbled and grateful to our audience in India and abroad for believing in Chaupal — their homegrown entertainment platform. Chaupal’s inspiration has been to connect people with their roots through entertainment in their own language. And with our content-driven approach, we promise to give you stories that will further bring us together, reminding us of who we are and where we have come from.”

He further said, “Since beginning, we have been committed to empowering our incredible community of filmmakers to find their own voice and serve a global audience. We are investing in the best talents and are working on delivering a strong pipeline of content in the coming year.”

“We are hopeful that the diverse audience that we cater to will love and support us in taking regional entertainment to the next level,” he added.