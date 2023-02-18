‘We cannot afford any more pollution’: Rabbi Shergill talks about Invest Punjab, environment

Sufi singer Rabbi Shergill on Friday took to the stage on the banks of Sutlej River near Mattewara forest range in Ludhiana to raise environmental awareness. The performance by Shergill, his second such ever to raise environmental consciousness, saw the noted singer enthrall a crowd of hundreds with his popular numbers like ‘Bulla ki Jana’, ‘Tere Bin’, ‘Jhalla’, among others.

The event was organised by the Public Action Committee — an NGO which had spearheaded a struggle against setting up of an integrated textile park on 1,000 acres in Koomkalan, which is close to the Mattewara forest range — in association with NRI Dr Sunny Sandhu, who lives in France.

Friday’s event came ahead of Punjab government’s much-hyped Invest Punjab Summit, which is slated to be held on February 23 and 24, during which various organisations are trying to make themselves heard to drive their set of demands.

Among a plethora of demands is a demand from environmentalists and nature lovers to protect the environment and boost eco-tourism.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of the event on Friday, Rabbi Shergill said, “I am here to connect with like minded people, explore nature and make an attempt to preserve it . The idea is to go forward and take the next step to create awareness amongst masses that a clean environment is a must for survival. I am really moved by this initiative of environment lovers. On February 2, I performed at Harrike Pattan on the banks of Beas river in Ferozepur during a similar event. ”

Shergill added that he was absolutely concerned about the environment and the pollution levels in Punjab had already breached a dangerous level . “We need clean future investments which shouldn’t pollute our existing environment, especially the water bodies. Wales has set an example of setting up pollution free industries. Scandinavia has done so too by focusing more on the service sector. Why can’t Punjab do the same ? We cannot afford anymore pollution in Punjab. I request Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to focus on investments which can save our rivers , water, this nature . I am overwhelmed at the banks of Sutlej to see nature at its pristine form.”

Shergill said, “The Punjab government should moot an industrial policy that aims to promote pollution-free industries during the upcoming Invest Punjab summit .” Sunny Sandhu, an avid green activist himself, added, “I hope our efforts will draw attention of the government to think seriously towards eco-tourism.”