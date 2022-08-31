scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Polls after two years, police hold meeting with Panjab University student bodies, authorities

More than three dozen student leaders from PU and its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh participated in Tuesday's meeting.

Panjab University authorities have started making preparations for the upcoming students’ council elections which will be held by the university after a gap of two years.

On Tuesday, senior officers of Chandigarh Police, along with PU officials, held a meeting with student leaders representing different unions inside the Senate Hall on the campus to emphasise on the need to maintain law and order during the upcoming polls.

A senior police officer said, “The student council elections are likely to be held in the last week of September. We have started making preparations in view of law and order situation. We don’t want to take any chances. The student elections will be held after a gap of two years. Naturally, students will be very enthusiastic this time.”

In 2019, the student council elections were held on September 6.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal; SP (city) Shruti Arora; DSP Gurmukh Singh; SHO Sector 11 police station Inspector Jasbir Singh; SHO Sector 26 police station; Inspector Maninder Singh, along with others, were present in Tuesday’s meeting. Officials who represented PU were Dean of Student Welfare Professor Jagtar Singh, Professor Roopali Garg, and ADSW Ashok Kumar.

In the meeting, decisions were made that entry of outsiders to the campus would be banned. Every student union was told to comply with the recommendations of Lingdoh Commission as well as cooperate with the university authorities. “Concerned students’ organizations would be held responsible if they bring outsiders to the campus. Student organizations should maintain a peaceful and violence-free atmosphere on the campus. Students’ organizations should not bring a person of criminal nature to PU campus. Students should always carry their identity cards with them,” the police told the student bodies during the meeting.

A student leader, requesting anonymity, said, “There is some confusion regarding  the exact date of the elections. The polls may not be held between September 23 and September 31 as student admissions will be on during this time. We are waiting for PU authorities to announce the exact date of elections.”

