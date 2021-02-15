Mohali Civic Body elections: Tiff at Ward 10, Babla’s presence creates stir, Azad Group-AAP say ‘booth captured’

Opposition councillor and voters indulge in a heated exchange of words with the police during the polling for Ward 10 Sunday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE situation in ward no 10, remained tense during polling on Sunday. The ward witnessed intense competition with former councillor Paramjeet Singh Kahlon from the Azad Group-AAP alliance in direct contest with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s, younger brother, Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu.

Paramjeet Singh Kahlon alleged that the poll staff was working under the pressure of Sidhu and some people had voted by using fake ID proofs. He further alleged that booths were captured by Jeeti and Congress leader Davinder Babla.

“Fake voting has taken place. We caught some people with fake ID proofs. The police as well as the civil administration was helping my opponents. They tried to intimidate the voters. Davinder Babla also entered the polling station; what was he doing there? Nobody stopped him,” Kahlon alleged.

Babla who was seen coming out of the polling station refuted Kahlon’s allegations and said that he forgot his cell phone inside the premises of the school where the voting was going on and he had gone to take it back.

When questioned about why Babla was in Mohali on the voting day, he said he had arrived to support his party’s candidates. “It was Kahlon’s frustration that he was accusing us. I simply came to support our party candidate,” Babla told the media-persons.

Kahlon further alleged that the votes of some people were deleted by the polling staff, while some voters were not allowed to cast their votes.

Responding to these allegations, Mohali’s Tehsildar, Ravinder Bansal said that the names of some voters were deleted from the voters list as the voters had shifted to some other place.

“Guru Asra Trust was being run from a house which was located in the ward, but now it has shifted to some other place. We deleted the names from the list by following due process,” Tehsildar Ravinder Bansal said.

Kahlon, however, alleged that the votes were deleted from the list on February 13 and the voters were not allowed to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, heated arguments were also witnessed between Kahlon and Dy SP Gursher Singh Sandhu.

Kahlon also lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission. In his complaint, he demanded that apart from ward no 10, the elections should be cancelled from ward no 32 and 33.

Meanwhile, the situation also became tense in Ward No 2 where some ‘unidentified’ persons were present near the pooling booth.

Former Deputy Mayor Manjeet Singh Sethi who was contesting as an independent said that some unidentified people were present at the booth following which he asked the police to evict them.

Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu was not available to comment on the issue.