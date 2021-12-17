Election committee meet: Congress may field top guns against heavyweights of Akali Dal

Congress party’s internal thinking of fielding top guns against big wigs of other parties came out in the open during the Punjab election committee meeting held under the chairmanship of PPCC and election committee chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday.

The party has been internally contemplating fielding big guns against heavy weights of opposition parties. The proposal, it is learnt , has also been put forward to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The party wants a Congress heavyweight to contest against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The sentiment of party high command was echoed at the meeting by Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Nagra, considered close to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, when he said that a “general should contest against a general.” He said Channi and Sidhu should contest against Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia.

To this Channi is learnt to have asked Nagra if he wanted to contest against Sukhbir Badal. “To this Nagra remarked that he was a loyal soldier of the party and he would contest from wherever the party fields him,” a source said.

Sidhu did not say anything. Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Dhillon raised a demand for giving tickets to frontal organisations like Youth Congress. He is learnt to have stated that the party made Channi the CM and Sidhu the PPCC chief even when they did not have many votes. But they respected the party decision. He said in this way everybody should also allow leaders of other frontal organisations to be fielded.

Rajya Sabha leader Shamsher Sungh Dullo raised the issue of illicit liquor that claimed lives and sacrilege. He said no headway was made even after the new government took over. To this AICC secretary incharge Harish Chaudhary said that this was not the forum to raise these issues. This was about the tickets only.

PEC authorises high command for distribution of tickets

While most of the election panel members attended the meeting except a few ministers and MPs, the meeting decided to authorise the high command for choosing the nominees for the upcoming elections. Senior leader Lal Singh said that the party had a tradition of passing the resolution to authorise the high command. Following this the resolution was passed. Now, chairman of screening committee Ajay Maken will be meeting party leaders in Chandigarh for next few days to get their feedback on winnable candidates. Patiala MP and wife of Amarinder, Preneet Kaur did not attend the meeting that went on fir around 3 hours.

Applications invited for candidature

Setting the process into motion, The party has invited applications from tickets aspirants to apply for the ticket. Every application for a general category candidate would require a fee of RS 10,000 and a reserved category aspirant would have to pay a fee of RS 5,000 to Punjab Congress. The last date of applications is December 20.

Jakhar raises Indira

Jakhar raised the issue that the Punjab Congress did not commemorate the Vijay Diwas by remembering former PM late Indira Gandhi. He said a resolution should be passed on the occasion. The meeting then brought in a resolution and passed it commending Indira Gandhi.