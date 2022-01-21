Punjab Poll Khol: Son of Randhawa spares no smiles as he campaigns on ground

Another son-rise

While the better and more compelling spouses of candidates are already out in the field, knocking at every eligible voter’s door, sons too are not far behind. Take the case of Udhayveer Singh Randhawa, the son of Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. With his father busy protecting the CM with the power of his words, Udhayveer is out in the harsh cold to go farm hopping. The cheerful looking youngster spares no smiles and assurances as he reaches out to voters, his social media team in tow. He is even circulating a photo with a barcode and a message that urges you to click to get information about all the work Randhawa senior has done here. The party workers, we are told, are very happy with Junior, for papa at times has anger management issues. An old-timer remembers a worker getting a pat, err slap, on the cheek. But that was when Randhawa had a black beard. Things have changed now, we hear.

When Sidhu does a Tharoor

Sometimes PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is so overcome by emotions and the beauty of the language he is speaking in that he does a Tharoor. The other day, addressing a presser with party spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala about the need for a Punjab model to help farmers, Sidhu switched to shudh Hindi, mouthing words like appaatkaleen, paristhiti, kirdaar, virodhaabaas, darshaayein, kisan ka utthaan and whatnot. From the look of wonderment on his face, even Surjewala was impressed. Some days are like this.

Sholay in Ashu’s constituency

The decision of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) to make Tarun Jain Bawa its candidate from Ludhiana West has made many sit up and take notice. Once upon a time, Bawa, head of the dyeing industry association, used to be rallying for Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. But now they are pitted against one another. Though Ashu is said to be comfortably placed, Bawa is doing his best to woo as many voters as possible, and the farmers are backing him. Meanwhile, some filmi types are calling it a fight between Jai and Veeru. Wonder what Ashu has to say, considering neither Veeru nor Jai had a beard.

Chasing young Ghubaya

Devinder Singh Ghubaya, the youngest MLA in this assembly—he was 25 at that time—cruised to a well-neigh effortless victory in the last elections. A shy student of Panjab University, he was welcomed by a rousing ovation when he entered the assembly. Then he got some equally shy friends as his press aides and they chugged along with Ghubaya playing hard to get. Now when it’s back to the poll battlefield, he’s getting some rude jolts. The other day, he was gheraoed by irate villagers near Fazilka, his constituency, who wanted to know what he had done for them in the last five years. Last heard, he managed to make good his escape just in time. No cruising around now.