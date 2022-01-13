Punjab election: Poll Khol

All eyes on Bhagwant Mann

While Punjab politicians are falling prey to Covid, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is back in the City Beautiful after conquering the virus. In an action-packed day that started with journalists cornering him on his arrival, he dropped a bombshell: the party would announce its CM candidate next week. All eyes are now fixed on Bhagwant Mann, the comic-turned-MP from Sangrur, who was not made the CM face in the last election. A well-known comedian, Mann can hold any audience in thrall with his ready wit. But a few years ago, he was under a cloud for being a tad too high-spirited. A couple of public appearances where he was allegedly under the influence of liquor earned him the sobriquet ‘Pegwant’ Mann. But partymen say that is history now. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal swore him off alcohol. Ever since, he’s been Sober Mann.

Majithia and Sidhu

No matter what the occasion, PPCC chief Navjot Sigh Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Sigh Majithia can never stop taking potshots at each other. The other day. Majithia, who was addressing his first presser after the FIR against him, when asked about a comment by Sidhu, posed a counter-question: “Have you ever raised goats?…Like them, he’s forever doing main, main.” Needless to say, Sidhu will respond, at a time and place of his choosing. Thoko taali.

A hockey match, anyone?

The Election Commission has given quite a sporty symbol—hockey stick and a ball—to Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Cong (PLC), prompting education minister and former hockey Olympian to remark that novices often end up scoring a self-goal. While Capt is known to be a badminton player, CM Channi is a goalkeeper. He tried his hand at goalkeeping during a hockey match soon after taking over and was quite a hit. Khela hobe?

Nipping rebellion, legally

If polls come, can defamation suits be far behind? Kulwant Singh, former Mohali Mayor and AAP candidate from the constituency, filed a defamation suit seeking ? 100 crore damages from party rebels after they levelled allegations against AAP and Singh at a press conference in Chandigarh. Needless to say, all those who had gleefully shared their tirade against Singh, a well-known realtor who was earlier associated with Akali Dal, quietly removed the offending part. In this season of ticket distribution, parties hope it will nip in the bud all such outbursts.