Poll anthem, phone calls to voters: AAP steps up outreach

Eyeing its maiden victory in Punjab Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has stepped up its campaign to draw voters to its fold. The outreach includes a special poll anthem centred around AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and phone calls to voters telling them not to get swayed by inducements by political parties.

The AAP poll anthem was released Sunday and the party hopes that it will act as a force-multiplier with phone calls going out to voters. Interestingly, AAP chief Bhagwant Mann only features briefly in the video.

Meanwhile, the telephone calls going out from AAP say, “Before elections, all parties will offer money. Don’t refuse it. Take it. These parties made a lot of money by looting Punjab. But you please vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.”

It adds, “No one knows who you vote for. The Aam Aadmi party will not offer any money as (its candidates) are honest and they don’t have the money. But, if AAP formed a government in Punjab it would benefit you immensely (balle balle kara denge).”

Talking about AAP poll guarantees, it says: “You will get free electricity and every woman member of your family would get Rs 1,000 per month….You will get state-of-the-art hospitals and schools as are there in Delhi…So before casting votes, do take money from other parties but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. You will benefit before and after elections…You may take a false oath but tell your Guru Maharaj and the God that I am taking money from these thieves, but I would vote for AAP for prosperity and betterment of Punjab.”

THE KEJRIWAL ANTHEM

The election song that was released on Sunday has been titled the Kejriwal Anthem.

The anthem – “Kejriwal hai” — projects Delhi CM as a people’s leader, and a common man who is shown carrying his own briefcase at a railway station. The song is seen as AAP’s reply to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is also contesting elections harping on his common man image. The anthem is also said to be an answer to Congress party’s song designed around Channi.

AAP tweeted the song on its handle and said, “The wait is finally over! #KejriwalAnthem for #PunjabElections is here.”

The anthem has, however, sparked off a debate as Kejriwal appears 16 times in the 3.28 minute video.

The only Punjab leader who is part of the video is Bhagwant Mann who appears for only 7-odd seconds.

Mann is seeking to be declared the CM candidate while the party has not yet opened its cards.