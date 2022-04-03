Politics heats up Now, Opp in Haryana want special House session on Chandigarh, SYL

The resolution passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha, seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, has created ripples in Haryana with leaders, cutting across party lines, opening a front against the Aam Aadmi Party-led dispensation in neighbouring state and demanding that a special session of Assembly be convened to discuss the issue of the joint capital and the SYL canal – the two major points of contention between the two states.

Day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while moving the resolution, accused the Centre of “trying to upset the balance” in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets “through its actions”, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday dubbed the AAP government in the neighbouring state as a “bachha party”, lacking “complete knowledge of issues”. Vij also termed Mann-led government as being in its “shishukaal” (infancy) and which was yet to get its “milk teeth”.

Terming the AAP as a “fraud party”, Vij said, “It was born out of deception. There was never an agenda in the Anna Hazare movement that a political party would be formed. But some mischievous elements played with the sentiments of people and formed a political party. A party which is born out of deception will play fraud at every step,” alleged Vij.

The senior BJP leader accused the Punjab government of raking the issue of Chandigarh while ignoring other related issues.

“The issue of Chandigarh is there but it is not the only issue. There are other issues which are connected to it. There is SYL water (issue), (the issue of) Hindi speaking areas. They have not spoken on those issues. Whenever there will be a decision, it will be a single one. There cannot be different decisions,” Vij added.

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had termed the Punjab resolution as a “one-sided” move that is “meaningless” and said Chandigarh is the joint capital of the two states and will remain so.

On Saturday, Khattar said AAP national convenor “Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should apologise to the people of Haryana for their extremely condemnable move”.

“Punjab CM should resign from his post for doing such a reprehensible and undemocratic thing”, Khattar said. He also took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to clarify if he wants the SYL water for the people of Haryana and Delhi, or not. “He should first clarify his stand. If SYL water comes to Haryana, definitely Delhi will also get its share”, Khattar said while talking to mediapersons, today.

Khattar added that “unless Punjab government implements Supreme court’s verdict, talks cannot progress”.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he has called a CLP meeting at his residence at New Delhi on Monday.

“Punjab government is unnecessarily disrupting the communal harmony between the two states. Chandigarh was, is and will always remain Haryana’s capital. Even Shah Commission had ruled that Haryana has first right on Chandigarh. If Punjab is serious to resolve the issues between the two States, they should first implement Supreme Court’s verdict in the matter of SYL Canal,” Hooda said.

Hooda also demanded that the Haryana government should strongly pursue this matter. “We demand that an all-party delegation should meet Prime Minister and urge him to get the Supreme Court’s decision on SYL implemented. Haryana government should also immediately call an all-party meeting and jointly condemn the resolution passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” Hooda, a former chief minister, said.

Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala too condemned the resolution and demanded that a special session of Vidhan Sabha be convened. He also wrote to Khattar raising the demand. “We have sought an appointment with the Governor. INLD will be submitting a memorandum urging him to get the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue of SYL implemented at the earliest. INLD will also urge the Governor for convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha in which a resolution on Chandigarh and SYL should be passed,” Abhay Chautala said.