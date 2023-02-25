Politically motivated vendetta, says Badal; Mann: ‘conspirators’ faces exposed’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Friday dubbed as “absolutely politically motivated” an SIT chargesheet indicting him as mastermind and his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as facilitator of Kotkapura police firing incident of 2015 even as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party claimed that “faces of accused and conspirators” have been exposed.

“This is a brazenly politically motivated act of the Aam Aadmi Party government. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had already announced the decision before protesters who have been staging a sit-in at Behbal Kalan. They had stated that they will get our names added in the report when they had gone to address these protesters. This (chargesheet) is nothing but pure political vendetta,” Sukhbir said in Chandigarh.

He added,”Seven years have passed since the incident happened. The previous Congress government and the current AAP dispensation have just one aim of targeting the Badal family and this is what they have been doing. We have full faith in the judiciary. Earlier, (former IG and now AAP MLA) Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh’s report had also mentioned our names. The high court quashed that report. This is a false and fabricated case and it will meet the same fate as that of Kunwar Vijay Partap’s report”.

Sukhbir, who also held the home portfolio when the incident took place, added,”On the day of Kotkapura firing incident, I was not in Punjab and my call details are a proof of the same. I was not in contact with any of the officials on duty”.

Meanwhile, in a tweet in Punjabi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Faces of accused and conspirators of Kotkapura firing incident have been exposed… sentiments of crores of people will be soothed… we stand by the promise of getting justice… minister or sentry, the law is equal for all… truth never remains concealed.”

The incidents under investigation relate to the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, the putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters, and the finding of torn pages of the holy book in Faridkot’s Bargari in 2015.

“In Faridkot court, SIT has filed a 7,000-page challan in which accused of that time, be it those who fired bullets, or who gave direction for it, or their political masters, have been nominated in it,” Punjab Minister Aman Arora told reporters here.

“In the challan, be it the then Chief Minister (Parkash Singh) Badal, the then Home Minister Sukhbir Badal, or the then police DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, all have been named, among others,” the Housing and Urban Development Minister said.

Later in a statement, Arora said that according to the SIT, Sukhbir Badal and Sumedh Saini allegedly conspired to use illegal and excessive force to hide the negligence of the then government in the incidents of sacrilege at village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari.

Referring to the chargesheet, Arora said, “It only became possible because an honest government is in place in Punjab. AAP had said things will be taken to a logical conclusion.” “SIT was given the mandate to work in a free and fair manner and it was ensured that there was no interference of any kind. The mandate was clear – truth must come out,” he said, as he called the chargesheet a landmark victory for the people of Punjab.

“The chargesheet has made it clear that those who insult religion and divide Punjab on the basis of religion, will not be spared,” Arora said, adding it was due to the lack of intention of the previous SAD -BJP and Congress governments, there has been so much delay in justice in the sacrilege and police firing cases.

“The AAP government has brought the matter to a logical conclusion in just 11 months,” he added