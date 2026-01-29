Politically attractive Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana is economically hollow: Tarun Chugh

Says Ayushman Bharat provides genuine, pre-insured protection, AAP’s MMSBY rests on hollow claims and weak foundations

By: Express News Service
3 min readLudhianaJan 29, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Chugh alleged that the scheme had been deliberately designed to either offer incomplete treatment or force patients to pay heavily from their own pockets.
Terming the AAP government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (MMSBY) “misleading, impractical and entirely publicity-driven”, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said the rigid package capping was the biggest and most fundamental failure of the scheme, exposing the Rs 10-lakh health coverage claim as “hollow” from the very beginning.

“The central government’s scheme Ayushman Bharat provides genuine, pre-insured protection, but AAP’s MMSBY rests on hollow claims and weak foundations,” he said, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

Chugh said, “The biggest lie of this Kejriwal-Mann scheme is the promise of Rs 10 lakh health security. The reality is that the scheme provides actual insurance of only Rs 1 lakh per family, while the remaining Rs 9 lakh is left to the mercy of the debt-ridden Punjab government. Where will this Rs 9 lakh come from when the state is already struggling financially?”

Chugh said, “Kejriwal and his party are loudly advertising the false Rs 10-lakh claim, but they have imposed such harsh capping on even the most serious medical procedures that proper treatment becomes impossible. When treatment caps are fixed so low that complete care for critical illnesses cannot be provided, the Rs 10 lakh promise remains nothing more than a paper claim.”

He alleged that the scheme had been deliberately designed to either offer incomplete treatment or force patients to pay heavily from their own pockets.

Referring to Ayushman Bharat, Chugh said the central government’s scheme sets a national benchmark by fixing package rates based on the actual cost of treatment. “In contrast, the MMSBY has imposed extremely low caps on complex procedures like heart surgery, brain surgery and knee replacement, pushing major and credible hospitals away from the scheme and leaving the poor and middle class to suffer.”

Chugh said it took the Mann government 48 months just to announce this scheme, and even now, the government itself admitted that it would take several more months to implement. “The truth is that patients will not get treatment under this scheme, but in an election year, AAP will use public money only for self-promotion and propaganda.”

Raising serious concerns over Punjab’s deteriorating financial condition, Chugh said, “The state is already burdened with debt exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore. Over the past four years, the Mann government has added more than Rs 1 lakh crore of fresh debt, and in the current financial year alone, Punjab must repay Rs 90,000 crore. While the government claims it has no money to pay DA to its employees, it has ample funds for Kejriwal’s helicopter rides.”

Chugh further said, “If even one per cent of families avail benefits under the scheme, the annual expenditure would reach Rs 6,500 crore, while the budget allocation remains negligible. The real debate is not Rs 5 lakh versus Rs 10 lakh, but real insurance versus paper promises.”

