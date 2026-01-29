Politically attractive Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana is economically hollow: Tarun Chugh

Chugh alleged that the scheme had been deliberately designed to either offer incomplete treatment or force patients to pay heavily from their own pockets. (Photo: X/@tarunchughbjp)

Terming the AAP government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (MMSBY) “misleading, impractical and entirely publicity-driven”, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said the rigid package capping was the biggest and most fundamental failure of the scheme, exposing the Rs 10-lakh health coverage claim as “hollow” from the very beginning.

“The central government’s scheme Ayushman Bharat provides genuine, pre-insured protection, but AAP’s MMSBY rests on hollow claims and weak foundations,” he said, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

Chugh said, “The biggest lie of this Kejriwal-Mann scheme is the promise of Rs 10 lakh health security. The reality is that the scheme provides actual insurance of only Rs 1 lakh per family, while the remaining Rs 9 lakh is left to the mercy of the debt-ridden Punjab government. Where will this Rs 9 lakh come from when the state is already struggling financially?”