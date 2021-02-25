Political circles in Punjab abuzz over Capt Amarinder Singh’s grand daughter’s wedding

Punjab CHIEF Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s granddaughter Seherinder Kaur’s upcoming wedding has political circles buzzing.

While the chief minister has invited his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and opposition party leaders for lunch at his farmhouse ‘Mohinder Bagh — in Parol village near here — on Thursday, it remains to be seen who would be a part of the high profile wedding, set to take place at the CM’s residence.

Seherinder, daughter of and ace shooter Raninder Singh, will be marrying Aditya Narang, son of Delhi-based businessman Devin Narang, on February 28, in a formal ceremony (Anand Karaj). The wedding of the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Patiala is set to evince keen interest.

The CM is throwing a dinner party for the officers of his government on Thursday. For the February 28 function, invites have been sent to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi also. Several top leaders of Centre too have been invited. Many erstwhile royals are expected to attend the function. Sources said the pre-wedding ceremonies had already started at the farmhouse with the family and relatives of the CM already gathering at the venue.

“The functions started from February 22. The CM wanted to follow Covid protocols and hence he staggered the functions so as to have small gatherings,” a source said. The CM had on Wednesday announced fresh curbs from March 1, restricting number of people in gatherings.

“Though several top leaders of Centre government have been invited but several of them are unlikely to attend the function due to Covid. The wedding will be attended by close family and friends,” said a source.

Chief Minister is related to former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, whose daughter is married to Amarinder’s grandson. Jammu and Kashmir leader Karan Singh is also related to the CM.

Seherinder had hit limelight when she campaigned for Amarinder in Patiala during 2017 Assembly elections.