Policy soon for manufacturing e-vehicles, says Dushyant Chautala

The Haryana government is soon likely to formulate a policy to manufacture electric vehicles and convert petrol-diesel vehicles into electric vehicles in the state. Officials said suggestions for the same will be invited after consultation with vehicle manufacturers and industry experts.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala presided over a meeting of senior officers of the Industries and Commerce Department in Chandigarh on Saturday and issued guidelines regarding policy formulation for e-vehicles.

Dushyant, who also holds the charge of Industries and Commerce Department, said, “The state government has decided to formulate a policy to promote eco-friendly electric vehicles instead of diesel-petrol vehicles that cause pollution.

Apart from the purchase of new electric vehicles, the existing vehicles will also be replaced with electric ones at the end of their time. This work will be completed in a phased manner.”