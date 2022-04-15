Policy in the works: Dedicated zones for cars, hefty fines for street parking

The Chandigarh Administration has proposed several changes in a new parking policy in the making for the UT, which officials say may be implemented in a month or so.

As per details available, the new parking policy will only allow cars to be parked at designated spots in each neighbourhood. Parking vehicles outside your homes on the streets will also invite heavy penalties and may also lead to vehicles being towed, as per the new policy that the administration is working on.

Apart from this, sources in the administration said that the new parking policy will also have a provision for congestion pricing that will be introduced — initially only at a flat rate — to discourage the use of personal vehicles. At present, cars parked haphazardly on the streets, eating up precious road space, are one of the main causes of congestion of city roads.

Officials estimated that at present, there are houses which have three cars per family on an average, sometimes even more, while having parking space for just one or two vehicles. The cars that do not find parking space inside houses, end up being parked on the streets or footpaths. The new parking policy will look to address this issue by forcing the excess cars to be parked only at designated parking spots.

The previous parking policy for the UT, which was notified in 2020, was never implemented by authorities in the face of widespread protests from residents and RWAs. This prompted UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, to ask officials to rework the parking policy and introduce “workable solutions” to update it.

Chandigarh Adviser, Dharam Pal, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “ The previous policy remained unimplemented. So we are having a second look at it. One of the things we are working on is the introduction of designated spaces for parking in each neighbourhood sector, where people who do not have space in their homes for cars can come and park their vehicles.”

He added taht open spaces are being identified in each sector where vehicles can be parked. The Adviser said, “Under teh new policy, street parking will be absolutely banned. If a vehicle found not parked at a designated space then it will be towed and a heavy penalty shall be imposed on it as well. We are working on several modalities.”

‘No Parking zones’ shall be clearly demarcated with signages at all streets and inter-sections, where residents park their vehicles. QR codes will also be set up at the designated spaces, which can be used by residents to scan and make hassle free payments for parking their vehicles. Sources said that a congestion pricing is also being introduced, at a single flat rate, initially.

“The rates will be kept a little steep because it is important to discourage people to take their cars out everywhere they go. We want that the rates to pinch so residents are discouraged to use private vehicles all teh time. It will be a single tax rate initially,” another senior official said.

The congestion pricing’s single flat rate shall be introduced at all high-density parking demand areas — including commercial, institutional, residential and public or semi public places.

The new parking policy will also make it mandatory for all government or PSU organisations, as well as industrial, and IT companies with more than 50 employees to have a bus service. Shuttle service will be started by various institutions (like IT Park, Industrial Area, hospitals, public offices) to discourage the use of personal vehicles.