Police’s Female 2, NCC Army girl’s wing win prizes at Chandigarh R-Day parade

In the Republic Day parade held in Sector 17 on Thursday, Chandigarh Police’s Female 2 contingent got the overall best contingent award and the first prize in the police contingent category while the second position was bagged by Punjab Police Platoon-1 and the third by the CRPF.

In the category of Home Guard/Fire Brigade/Civil Defence, the first prize was bagged by Chandigarh Civil Defence and the second position by Chandigarh Home Guard and third by the Chandigarh Fire Services.

A spokesperson of the UT administration said that in the NCC contingents, NCC Army Wing (Girls) bagged the first position, Army Wing (Boys) came second and the Naval Wing came third. In the category of Road Safety/ Platoon Scouts/ Guides, the first prize was bagged by GMSSS-23 NCC guide girls, the second position was bagged by GMSSS (Government Model Senior Secondary School) Road Safety, and GMSSS-40 scout girls came third.

In the school band category, Sacred Heart School bagged the first position, GMSSS-10 came second and Moti Ram Arya School third. At least 24 contingents including from police, paramilitary forces, home guards, NCC and government schools participated in the event at the Sector 17 parade ground.