Policeman arrested for killing sister-in-law, injuring brother over water bill dispute

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was arrested for killing his sister-in-law and injuring his younger brother with a knife in phase-2, Ramdarbar, on Tuesday night.

A PUNJAB Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was arrested for killing his sister-in-law and injuring his younger brother with a knife in phase-2, Ramdarbar, on Tuesday night.

The accused was identified as ASI Harsh Savroop posted in Punjab Police headquarters, Sector 9. Injured Premgyan Sagar is admitted in GMCH-32 and his condition stated to be critical. His wife, Divya, was declared brought dead.

Police said a dispute over the water bill between the two brothers was the reason behind the crime, adding that the policeman was drunk when he attacked his brother and sister-in-law, who lived on the first floor of the house.

Accused Harsh Savroop, was staying on the ground floor with his family. Accused Harsh’s wife and Divya are siblings, of whom Divya was younger.

“The two brothers were not on good terms for the last couple of months. There was a dispute over the issue of water bills between them. Yesterday, the accused did not switch on the electric motor, which triggered heated arguments between the brothers. In anger, the accused attacked the couple with a knife, stabbing them in the stomach. The couple’s son and daughter were also present in the house,” said a family member.

“Harsh Savroop is a troublemaker since the beginning. He used to quarrel with my younger sister’s husband quite often. In the last few days, he was arguing with him on the issue of water. He also had bad behavior towards my elder sister and her children. He had even threatened me several times. I was informed about the incident yesterday night by my elder sister. By the time I reached, police had taken my younger sister and her husband to GMCH-32. I urge the Chandigarh Police to take strict action against the culprit,” said Abhinandan, Divya’s brother.

Police sources said after neighbours gathered on the spot and called the police control room. The injured couple was rushed to GMCH-32. A surgery was performed on the injured Premgyan. Sources said the accused policeman is posted in the clerical wing related to the account branch of Punjab Police. His brother, Premgyan, works with a food supply chain in the city.

A case was registered at PS 31. “Accused Harsh Savroop was arrested within hours of the crime and the sharp weapon was recovered from his possession. He was remanded in judicial custody. A report about his involvement in the crime was sent to Punjab Police authorities. The house, in which the two brothers were residing, is in the name of their father,” said Inspector Narinder Patial, SHO PS 31.