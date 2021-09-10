Police withdraw order banning protest near Jallianwala Bagh

KAMALDEEP SINGH BRAR

AMRITSAR, SEPTEMBER 9

Amritsar police Thursday banned gathering of five or more people inside and around Jallianwala Bagh, but later withdrew the order. The revamped memorial complex was recently opened for public by PM Narendra Modi. The renovation, however, faced criticism from historians and kin of the victims of the Jallianwal Bagh massacre.

An order issued Thursday said: “It has come to my notice that different organisation have been planning protests, demonstrations, dharnas and rallies at Jallianwala Bagh against the renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh. As Jallianwala Bagh is historical memorial of the martyrs so it is not appropriate to protests, demonstrations, dharnas and rallies at Bagh. There is need to make quick efforts to stop the protests, demonstrations, dharnas and rallies at Bagh. I, Parminder Singh Bhandal, executive magistrate, Amritsar, using powers under IPC section 144 impose ban on gathering of five or more persons, meeting, protests, demonstrations, dharnas, raising slogans inside and around the premises of Jallianwala Bagh.”