Police use water cannons to halt Congress protest march to Punjab Assembly

Police used water cannons on Punjab Congress leaders and workers Friday as they tried to push through barricades outside the party office in Sector 15 looking to ‘gherao’ the state Assembly as part of a planned protest against the AAP government.

Barricades had been erected and personnel deployed outside the Punjab Congress office to prevent party workers from heading towards the Vidhan Sabha. The party had called for the ‘gherao’ to protest the alleged failure of the AAP dispensation in fulfilling its poll promises, particularly the assurance of Rs 1,000 per month to women, the “collapse” of law and order.

Before marching towards the Assembly, Congress workers, led by state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, held a protest at the party office. When the they tried to break through the barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them. The turbans of several protesters were knocked off in the melee.

#WATCH | Congress holds protest against the Punjab government, alleging it of not fulfilling promises made to the public, in Chandigarh. Police use water cannon to disperse the crowd of protesters pic.twitter.com/VvHfM9Ri6X — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2026

Congress workers stage protest sitting on road

Stopped from proceeding towards the Assembly, Warring and other party workers sat on the road in protest and were later detained by police.

Addressing the workers, Warring said that the AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have completely failed. He claimed that Punjab had crossed Rs 4 lakh crore and was likely to reach Rs 4.17 lakh crore soon. Warring said not a single penny was spent on Punjab’s development, and the funds were “squandered” by the AAP to fight elections in Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. He claimed no infrastructure project has been launched by the state government, and instead, it is spending thousands of crores of rupees on advertisements.

Targeting the state government over its alleged failure to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women, Warring said the government should give Rs 48,000 in arrears to every woman, as the AAP had promised to provide the financial assistance after coming to power in 2022. He also questioned the government over revival of the old pension scheme for employees, the pending DA, claims of generating Rs 20,000 crore revenue from sand mining.

Warring said people of Punjab were now seeking answers after four years of AAP’s “misrule”.

Talking to reporters, Warring said , “Law and order has collapsed completely in Punjab. Bombs are being hurled, statue of Babasaheb was vandalised. Drug menace is a big issue in the state. We are protesting against all these issues”.

Suggesting a tacit understanding between the AAP and the BJP, he alleged that the two parties have formed an alliance to prevent the Congress from returning to power. “There has been a secret agreement between AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also addressed the protest

Randhawa expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and the uncontrolled drug problem in Punjab. He said that CM Mann has no concern for Punjab.

“He is a cowardly CM. Punjab needs a wise and courageous CM who can improve the deteriorating law and order situation and save families being destroyed by drugs,” said Randhawa.

Party leader Sandeep Sandhu criticised the Chandigarh administration for using water cannons to stop protesters from heading towards the Assembly.

“We have the right to raise our voice outside the assembly… Our voice cannot be suppressed this way. This is murder of democracy,” Sandhu said.