Police use water cannons on Youth Congress leaders protesting over HPSC recruitment

The Haryana Police used water cannons on Youth Congress workers in Panchkula when they attempted to cross barricades and ‘gherao’ the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) office, alleging that most posts remain vacant or are being filled by candidates from outside the state. Several Congress leaders and workers, including Lok Sabha MPs Deepender Singh Hooda and Varun Chaudhary, were briefly detained as they marched towards the HPSC office during the protest.

For months, Congress leaders have voiced resentment over the recruitment mechanism adopted by the HPSC, arguing that it leaves a large number of applicants unsuccessful. Recently, only 151 candidates cleared the subject knowledge test against 613 assistant professor (English) vacancies in Haryana colleges. Similar trends have been seen in a few other recruitments, even as HPSC officials insist that “our exam system is completely foolproof”. Candidates have been staging protests near the HPSC office for days, demanding moderation or grace marks to counter what they describe as “excessively strict marking”.

The Congress has also raised the issue of recruitment of candidates from outside Haryana, claiming this disadvantages local youth. In the past two years, the HPSC has recruited 2,216 candidates from unreserved categories for gazetted officer posts, with 22 per cent belonging to states outside Haryana, including Kerala, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. While the Opposition accuses the BJP government of neglecting Haryana’s youth, the HPSC maintains that the figures reflect a fair and transparent process.

Addressing the protesters, Deepender said: “The government is sidelining Haryana youth in every recruitment process. Most positions in Haryana either remain vacant or are filled by outsiders. Such injustice is not happening anywhere else in the country.”

He argued that Haryana youth excel in UPSC, IIT, NET, JRF, and other competitive exams, but the HPSC is disqualifying them from its own examinations. He demanded the removal of the current HPSC chairman, the appointment of a Haryana resident, dissolution of the Commission, an impartial probe into recruitment scams, and re‑advertisement of all vacant posts. “The HPSC’s selection of outsiders not only frustrates local youth but also paralyzes Haryana’s administration,” he said.

Deepender pointed out: “Haryana is the only state among the 28 where the chairman of the Public Service Commission has been appointed from outside. Since then, most selected candidates are from other states, whereas elsewhere governments prioritise their own youth.”

Claiming a large number of vacancies after the recruitment process, he said that the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) has 39 vacancies out of 100 posts, ADO Agriculture has 550 vacancies out of 600, PGT Physical Education has 683 vacancies out of 1325, PGT Computer Science has 1,672 vacancies out of 1,711, PGT Maths has 269 vacancies out of 456, PGT Physical Education (2024) has 180 vacancies out of 226, and PGT Physics has 310 vacancies out of 410 posts.

He claimed that even among filled posts, outsiders dominate — for example, “103 of 157 lecturers in Technical Education, 78 of 80 SDO Electrical, 77 of 99 in the second SDO Electrical recruitment, 11 of 18 assistant professors in Political Science, and 275 of 394 AMOs”. “In Haryana Power Utilities, out of 214 candidates called for verification, only 29 were from Haryana. Earlier, in Civil Judge recruitment, 60 of 110 were outsiders, and in the Irrigation Department, 28 of 49,” said the Congress MP.

He also alleged the impact on reserved categories: “Only151 candidates were selected out of 613 for Assistant Professor (English), leaving most posts vacant. Out of 60 reserved posts, only one was filled, while the rest were left vacant under conditions such as a 35 per cent qualifying mark in the knowledge test. This is a grave injustice to reserved categories,” he said.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda recently acknowledged that some candidates had approached him about the assistant professor recruitment. “We have recommended to the HPSC that this matter be resolved. The Commission is reviewing it,” he said.