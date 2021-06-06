Police use force against protesters marching to P’kula MLA’s residence, say tried peace talks

Panchkula police reportedly used force to disperse the villagers protesting against the three farm laws, as the protesters left their protest site at Chandimandir toll plaza in an attempt to march to the house of Panchkula MLA and Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, to burn the copies of the farm laws outside his house.

At least a few hundred farmers who were marching from Barwala and Chandimandir were held off at Old Panchkula near Majri Chowk. Panchkula police, deployed in large numbers, also lathi-charged the protesting farmers who were led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union, after they blocked the Zirakpur-Kalka highway.

“We were coming from Barwala’s Jalouli and Chandimandir toll plaza to lead a peaceful protest to the speaker’s residence to burn a few copies of the three farm laws and register our protest. Despite our peaceful procession we were halted and beaten up mercilessly by the police. They forced us to withdraw. Their lathi charge has landed at least three of our farmers in the hospital, with wounds on their head,” said Narinder Singh, a farmers’ leader of Barwala area.

He further said, “While, on one hand the CM requests us to protest peacefully, on the other he gets us beaten up with lathis. Panchkula has always been a peaceful district. The farmers have always adhered to norms as we understand the police are only following orders from the higher up. But what happened today was cruel. Do the farmers not have a right to protest in this country anymore?”

In an official statement on the issue, Panchkula DCP office said that the farmers had gathered in large number to protest at Majri Chowk, Old Panchkula, observing Sampoorna Kranti Diwas, and the police tried to halt the farmers while talking to them in a peaceful manner. “A few notorious protesters tried to break the police block by driving a tractor through it. The police, who were deployed in huge numbers, stood strong and the farmers were driven back,” it said, adding: “During this time no lathicharge was ordered by police on the farmers, nor was there any lathi charge of any kind. ACP present at the spot along with the SHO talked to the farmer leaders and the protest ended peacefully. After sometime, the farmers were dispersed peacefully.”

On being contacted, Inspector Arvind Kumar said, “There was no lathi charge in my area as per my knowledge.” However, on being cross questioned, he said: “I was actually posted at Barwala road today, and do not know what happened anywhere else.”

Over six months into the farmers’ protest in Delhi, farmers from the region had set out to burn copies of the three farm laws near residences of BJP leaders Saturday to observe ‘Sampoorna Kranti Diwas’ to mark the day when these legislations were promulgated as ordinances last year.