Police to obtain legal opinion on separate complaint against tattoo artist

Chandigarh Police Thursday decided to obtain legal opinion on a separate complaint against tattoo artist, Kamaljit Singh, and his manager Deepak Vohra, for violating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 by confining and exhibiting a schedule-2 protected animal, rhesus macaque (monkey).

The UT Forest and Wildlife department lodged a separate complaint against the duo at PS 36. The suspect artist Kamaljit Singh along with Deepak Vohra were released on regular bail from the offence by a court of JMIC Thursday.

Initially, the two were produced in the district courts, Sector 43, but the process of hearing was deferred as a team of the Forest and Wildlife department did not produce the copy of FIR . Later, in the evening, the two were produced at the house of duty magistrate JMIC, who granted them regular bail.

Several supporters of Kamaljit Singh, who runs Kamazinkzone tattoo studio in Sector 35, gathered at the court complex and later near the magstrate’s house.

“The forest/wildlife department lodged a complaint against the two men for violating the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. It appears to be a non-cognisable offence. We decided to take legal opinion on the complaint prior to lodging an FIR. Yesterday night, Kamaljit Singh, Deepak Vohra were kept in lockup at PS 36. The legal proceeding is being followed by the forest and wildlife department personnel,” said SHO PS 36, Inspector Ranjodh Singh

Sources said though personnel of the Forest and Wildlife department demanded Kamaljit and Deepak’s custody to ascertain the whereabouts of the monkey, the court granted them bail. Sources added the defence counsels said that the monkey had been released by the two.

“Though the accused have been granted bail, the case has been registered and trial will continue. A strong message has gone to the society to respect the law of the land,” said Debandra Dalai, UT Chief conservator.

Sources in UT forest department said, “We lodged a separate complaint with police. It is upto the police on how to proceed with our complaint. We are authorised to lodge an FIR under certain sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972, which we did and arrested the tattoo artist and his manager.”

On Wednesday, Kamaljit Singh and Deepak Vohra were arrested under sections 9, 39 and 50 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

