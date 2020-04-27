Haryana: Police team shot at in Panchkula while arresting criminals

Inspector Ranjish Choudhary said that on getting the information that the accused were hiding in a house at Billah village, he and his team went there. (Representational) Inspector Ranjish Choudhary said that on getting the information that the accused were hiding in a house at Billah village, he and his team went there. (Representational)

A team of Mohali district police was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons in Panchkula’s Billah village, when they went there on Sunday morning to arrest the accused in connection with an attack on a milkman in Phase IX on March 11. The police team led by Phase VIII Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rajnish Choudhary arrested four persons accused of being associated with the notorious criminal Bhupi Rana’s gang.

Those arrested were identified as Dhruv Mohan Garag, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Harsimran Singh alias Simmu, Gurcharan Singh Gunna and Gurpreet Singh Gopi. Panchkula police also registered a case against the accused under the Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chandimandir police station.

Inspector Ranjish Choudhary said that on getting the information that the accused were hiding in a house at Billah village, he and his team went there.

He added that after reaching the location, the police team split into two teams.

“Head Constable Rashpreet Singh was leading the team which had to enter the house from behind, while I was leading the team which was to enter from the main gate. While I was trying to enter, someone from inside shot at me but I escaped. We apprehended two persons with a pistol, then I heard another gunshot from the roof. As I went upstairs, I found head constable Rashpreet Singh injured with a bullet. We arrested two more persons and recovered a pistol from them,” Inspector Rajnish Choudhary added.

The accused had allegedly attacked Kamalpreet Singh, a milkman, in Phase IX on March 11 morning, because of an old grudge.

