Police suspend Inspector Jaswinder Kaur as she fails to join CBI probe

Gurdeep Singh alleged in his complaint to the CBI that Kaur through Bhagwan Das demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from him for pursuing the matter against him. (Representational image) Gurdeep Singh alleged in his complaint to the CBI that Kaur through Bhagwan Das demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from him for pursuing the matter against him. (Representational image)

Bribe accused Inspector Jaswinder Kaur was suspended Wednesday for remaining absent and not reporting at police lines, Sector 26.

She was booked and a conduit, Bhagwan Singh, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh near Sangrur on Monday night. On Wednesday, the CBI also urged Chandigarh Police officers to make Inspector Kaur join the probe so that her role could be ascertained in connection with Rs 5 lakh bribery case.

A senior CBI officer said, “CBI urged Chandigarh Police and Inspector Jaswinder Kaur to join the ongoing police investigation. So far, she has not responded and also not joined the CBI investigation. A copy of the FIR against Jaswinder Kaur was sent to police headquarters, Sector 9, intimating the police department about the case against her.”

Sources said around half a dozen more people, including some police personnel, who had visited the house of complainant Gurdeep Singh, telling him to appear before Jaswinder Kaur at Mani Majra police station will be called to join the investigation.

A criminal complaint was pending against Gurdeep Singh for cheating Rs 28 lakh from one Randhir Singh at Mani Majra police station. Gurdeep Singh alleged in his complaint to the CBI that Kaur through Bhagwan Das demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from him for pursuing the matter against him.

Later, when he had paid Rs 2 lakh to Bhagwan Singh, a written compromise in Punjabi language was made between Gurdeep Singh and Randhir Singh at Mani Majra police station.

Chandigarh Police spokesman DSP Charanjit Singh Virk said, “Suspension orders were issued against Jaswinder Kaur. She did not report to police lines, Sector 26.”

However, sources said Kaur initially decided to file an anticipatory bail application in the local CBI court but later retracted. Her role is already under the scanner in connection with an earlier FIR registered in 2017. The CBI sought the prosecution sanction against her from the Chandigarh Police department.

The sanction is still pending. She was posted as the SHO of a police station despite the CBI communication to the police department that she should not be appointed on any public-dealing post.

