Police stations in Chandigarh to go green: DGP

DGP Sanjay Beniwal (extreme left) interacts with Chief Conservator of Forest Santosh Kumar and other police officers after inaugurating composting pit in Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. Express DGP Sanjay Beniwal (extreme left) interacts with Chief Conservator of Forest Santosh Kumar and other police officers after inaugurating composting pit in Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. Express

REPLICATING THE concept of Green Police Station, which was introduced in the country for the first time in 2015 in Delhi, UT DGP Sanjay Beniwal has announced the process to make all 17 police stations in Chandigarh green on Monday. The process was started with the participation of the Chandigarh forest department. Beniwal took over as Chandigarh Police DGP in June this year.

Green police station means an eco-friendly police station, in which waste materials are to be recycled in specially made composting pits turning into organic manure, in the police buildings. A seminar, titled Go Green Police Station and Go Green Force, was held at Police Lines, Sector 26, on Monday. A composting pit, constructed by the UT forest department, was inaugurated and a Palash tree was planted at the Sector 26 Police Lines.

DGP Sanjay Beniwal said, “I want to make every police building, including police stations, Police Lines-26, etc. Green police buildings. I believe police personnel should also give something to the environment. I study this concept in Delhi also. This concept costs nothing. I involved the Chandigarh forest department and one NGO in this process. Maurice Nagar Police Station in Delhi was the first police station of India to be declared Green Police Station of India in June 2015. I do not want to indulge in any numbers game that Chandigarh police stations will be the first police buildings to become Green police stations. My aim is to make all the police buildings Green buildings. “

Six police stations, PS 17, PS 3, PS 26, PS 39, PS 11 and PS Manimajra, out of 17, were selected in the first phase to be converted into Green police stations. IFS Santosh Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandigarh, said, “In the concept of Green police station, all the waste materials generated from inside the police station included leafs, which automatically fall from the trees, grass, garbage, papers and even waste, kitchen food items are kept in specially made composting pits, which later turn into organic manure. It takes almost five to six months to turn one pit filled with waste material of organic manure. The first composting pit was constructed at Police Lines, Sector 26, which has enough space to plant trees.

Other police stations were also shortlisted for the construction of composting pits. If the concept was implemented successfully at the police stations and other police buildings, there will no need for MC vehicles to collect waste from inside the police stations and other buildings. Apart from organic manure, solar system is also a part of the Green police station concept.” Chandigarh Police agreed to accept 5,000 plants of various varieties from the UT forest department to plant them in different police buildings.

