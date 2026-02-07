Police solves plot behind Hansi murder within 48 hrs, one held

Haryana Police arrested the prime accused and identified four accomplices in the Hansi property dealer murder case, cracking the blind killing within 48 hours of the crime. (File Photo for representation)

The Haryana Police have arrested the key accused in connection with the blind murder case of a property dealer in Hansi on February 3 and solved the case within 48 hours of the incident.

The prime accused, Gurmeet Singh, a hairdresser from Bhaini Maharajpur in Rohtak district, was arrested Thursday. Police said four of Gurmeet’s accomplices were also identified.

Referring to the postmortem report, Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan said, “Fourteen injuries were found on Malik’s (65) body, inflicted with sharp-edged weapons, most of them on the head. Police recovered a .315 bore pistol and fingerprints from the spot as part of the evidence.”

Under three DSP-rank officers, 15 teams were formed with additional support from cybercrime and crime branch units.