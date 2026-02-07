Police solves plot behind Hansi murder within 48 hrs, one held

The prime accused, Gurmeet Singh, a hairdresser from Bhaini Maharajpur in Rohtak district, was arrested Thursday. Police said four of Gurmeet’s accomplices were also identified.

2 min readChandigarhFeb 7, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Haryana Police arrested the prime accused and identified four accomplices in the Hansi property dealer murder case, cracking the blind killing within 48 hours of the crime.
The Haryana Police have arrested the key accused in connection with the blind murder case of a property dealer in Hansi on February 3 and solved the case within 48 hours of the incident.

Referring to the postmortem report, Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan said, “Fourteen injuries were found on Malik’s (65) body, inflicted with sharp-edged weapons, most of them on the head. Police recovered a .315 bore pistol and fingerprints from the spot as part of the evidence.”

Under three DSP-rank officers, 15 teams were formed with additional support from cybercrime and crime branch units.

The Hansi SP said, “We questioned 25 suspects during the investigation. When our teams tried to contact Gurmeet, he did not respond. Based on technical leads, we learned he was near a local flyover. As soon as he saw our team, he jumped from the flyover and injured his leg. He was admitted to Agroha Medical College.”

Police said three of the five accomplices were from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. They had come to Haryana for jobs and were living in rented accommodation. Malik was a regular customer at Gurmeet’s salon — where the accused noticed his gold ring, kada and chain.

Police said, “To arrange money for travel and leisure, they planned a robbery. With the intention of looting the property dealer’s ornaments, Gurmeet provided his motorcycle for the crime.”

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal congratulated the Hansi Police for their swift action and announced the team would be honoured with a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and a commendation certificate for cracking the case.

