Police solve blind murder case, arrest 3

Phase VIII police arrested three people and solved the blind murder case of a Chandigarh resident Tuesday. The main accused had doubts that the victim had had illicit relations with his wife. The accused were remanded to five days of police custody.

The accused first murdered the victim and then crushed his body with a car to make it look like an accident. The body of the victim Lalit alias Sonu was found near Amb Sahib Gurdwara on February 7. Phase VIII Station House Officer (SHO) Ajitesh Kaushal said that those arrested were identified as Dalip Yadav, his brother Ravi Kant and Jhony. The accused were small-time caterers while the victim was working as an agent at Big Basket.

The SHO told The Indian Express that the main accused Dalip Yadav had a doubt that Lalit had an illicit relationship with his wife.“Dalip used to quarrel with his wife many times. He had also warned the victim and later hatched a plan to kill Lalit,” the SHO added. ENS