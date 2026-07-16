Punjab police resort to lathi-charge, teargas, and water cannons to disperse protesting MGNREGA workers

As protesters attempted to move past them, police resorted to lathi-charge, fired tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse the crowd. (AI-generated image/Gemni)

A protest by MGNREGA employees demanding regularisation of their services and release of eight months’ pending salaries turned violent in Khanna on Wednesday when police used lathi-charge, tear gas and water cannons to stop demonstrators marching towards the residence of Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

According to protesters, 10 of them suffered injuries in the police action and were admitted to the Khanna Civil Hospital and private hospitals. Police officers, including Khanna DSP Vinod Kumar, also sustained injuries during the clash.

The employees, who had gathered at Prem Bhandari Park in the morning, marched towards the minister’s residence on Amloh Road to submit a memorandum seeking the regularisation of over 2,000 contractual MGNREGA staff by merging them into the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats and the release of salaries pending for the last eight months.