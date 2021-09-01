Police rescue child, nab woman ‘kidnapper’ who was to sell him

The Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested a woman who allegedly kidnapped a minor boy with an intention to sell him. The police recovered the minor boy and handed him over to his mother.

On August 3, 2021, a woman who is a balloon seller near about ISBT-43, Chandigarh, reported to the police that on the intervening night of August 28/29, while she along with her husband and three sons was at Sector 43 bus stand, a woman known to her, Pooja, came there and stayed with them overnight. In the morning, she found that Pooja had taken her youngest son (age about five-six months) without telling her. She alleged that Pooja had kidnapped her son with an intention to sell him.

On receiving a complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the IPC and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 36 police station.

On a tip-off, a police party led by S-I Raj Kumar, incharge of Sector 43 police post, conducted a raid in Ludhiana, where they found that the alleged woman had returned to Chandigarh. Accordingly, the police party reached Chandigarh and nabbed the accused woman near Maloya school (on Jhampur road). The kidnapped minor boy was recovered from her possession and he was handed over to his parents.

During interrogation, the police learnt that the accused woman is a wanderer and has no permanent address. Earlier, she had got married to a person living at Tin Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh (now shifted to EWS Colony, Maloya) and also had a baby boy out of this marriage. But later, they get separated, as her husband Anil had raised suspicion that she could sell his baby to earn money. Thereafter, she started living with another person, auto driver at Mohali and Ludhiana. She was also found involved in a theft case registered at Sohana police station, Mohali, in which she was arrested. After getting bail, she shifted to Ludhiana.

She said that on August 28, 2021, she came back to Chandigarh and stayed with the complainant overnight at ISBT-43, from where she kidnapped her youngest son with an intention to sell him to earn money.

On Tuesday, the woman was produced in a court, which sent her to two-day police custody to ascertain her network/associates and further activities, if any.