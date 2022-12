Police remand of two accused extended in HP paper leak case

The police remand of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) official Uma Azad and another main accused arrested in the JOA (IT) paper leak case was on Wednesday extended by three days by a local court.

Four other accused were sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Six persons including Uma Azad, her son Nikhil Azad, tout Sanjay Sharma, Neeraj, Ajay Sharma and Tanu Sharma were arrested in the Junior Office Assistant (IT) question paper leak case by the vigilance department.

Both the main accused, Uma Azad and Sanjay Sharma, will now be presented before the court on January 1, said a spokesman of the HP Vigilance Bureau.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, Jitendra Sanjta, who has been appointed as officer on special duty (OSD) of the Commission, is helping the Vigilance department in its investigation into the paper leak case.

The state government had suspended the functioning of the HPSSC over the recruitment exam paper leak and postponed all the examinations to be held in near future.

A Special Investigation Team headed by DIG has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into alleged malpractices in past exams conducted by the HPSSC.