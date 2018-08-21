Police remand of accused in graft case linked to IG extended

After the incident, the statements of Ayush Bhalla were recorded. (Representational) After the incident, the statements of Ayush Bhalla were recorded. (Representational)

THE SPECIAL CBI court of Chandigarh on Monday extended the remand of Ashok Goyal to two more days pertaining to a graft case in which he allegedly took a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of IG Punjab Police, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, in Chandigarh. Goyal has been remanded in CBI custody for confronting with the IG, who is to be summoned for the third time by the CBI in the case.

The accused Goyal was produced in the court of CBI judge ADJ Gagan Geet Kaur on Monday after a three-day remand where CBI Public Prosecutor Kanwar Pal Singh sought four days’ remand for the accused. The PP stated that further remand was required to confront him with the witnesses in the case as well as with the Punjab Police IG, who was earlier posted as IG Ferozepur Range and now posted as IG Human Rights.

The CBI court was apprised that Dhillon had been summoned twice earlier but failed to turn up and now the IG will be summoned again.

On this, the defence counsel opposed the remand and sought the police custody copy of Goyal, but the CBI PP opposed it saying that the copy cannot be provided at present as the roles of the IG and other senior police officials were being probed. After hearing the argument, the CBI court extended Goyal’s remand by two more days.

Besides, high drama prevailed outside the CBI court at Sector 43 Monday after the kin and other friends of a witness, Satyadev Jindal, a businessman of Ludhiana, came to court and allegedly manhandled CBI officials while Jindal was being taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate court to record his statements under Section 164 CrPC as witness by the CBI.

According to the CBI, Jindal’s daughter had also stated in court on Monday that her father was being pressured by CBI sleuths to record his statements and had been illegally detained by them, too. However, the CBI PP had opposed the allegations of Jindal’s daughter and stated that Jindal himself came to testify his statements and he was also not in custody of the CBI.

While investigating the case, the CBI had moved an application in court to record the statements of two persons, Ayush Bhalla and Satyadev Jindal, as witnesses under Section 164 CrPC and the CBI court has thus directed the CJM court to record the statements. According to CBI sources, Ayush Bhalla, Satyadev Jindal and Ashok Goyal are friends and also known to IG Dhillon.

The three had made the complainant, former Punjab Vigilance Bureau SP Shiv Kumar Sharma, meet Dhillon to get his matter resolved.

The three along with the complainant and Dhillon were together when the money deal was made, said CBI sources. But when Jindal and Bhalla were being taken to record their statements on Monday, Jindal’s kin allegedly manhandled CBI sleuths before whisking away Jindal.

According to a CBI official, a complaint in the matter has been lodged at Sector 36 PS saying that around 50 people manhandled the CBI officials on the court premises and thus action should be taken against them. The complaint was filed by the IO of the case, Inspector CBI Mohinder Ram. A DDR has also been registered at Sector 36 PS.

After the incident, the statements of Ayush Bhalla were recorded. However, the CBI has moved another application mentioning that they do not want Satyadev Jindal to record statements.

