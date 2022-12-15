Police registered 4,034 senior citizens in last 5 yrs: RTI reply

AS MANY as 4,034 senior citizens have been verified and registered with the Chandigarh Police in the last five years, the reply to an RTI query by The Indian Express has revealed.

The antecedents of these citizens were stored in the e-beat phone book (tab) which was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2019.

Sources said that the antecedents of 4,034 included those, who were contacted prior to 2019 and after January 1, 2016.

As per the records provided in the response to the RTI query, 41 per cent (1,666) of the registered senior citizens have been residing in the south sub-division comprising the areas coming within the jurisdiction of police station sector 31 (753), sector 34 (232) and sector 49 (681).

Sector 31 police station which registered the highest number of senior citizens has high densely populated areas within its jurisdiction.

It was followed by the central sub-division, which registered 833 senior citizens within its jurisdiction covered by the police station Sector 3 (91), Sector 11 (269), Sector 17 (198) and Sarangpur (120).

A total of 604 senior citizens were registered in the east sub-division comprising police station Sector 19 (115), police station Sector 26 (268) and police station Industrial Area (221).

As many as 580 senior citizens were registered in south west division comprising police station sector 36 (206), sector 39 (219) and Maloya.

A total of 355 senior citizens were registered with north east division comprising police station Mani Majra (213), Mauli Jagran (86) and IT Park (52).

A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “The work of uploading the previously recorded antecedents of the senior citiznes in e-beat phone book is going on. Since the start of e-beat system, we stopped recording the antecedents of senior citizens in registers. These are being stored digitally. The digital record is directly accessed by the area DSP, SHO and SSP.”

The RTI query pertaining to the registration of senior citizens in the e-beat phone book between January 1, 2016, and September 31, 2022, was filed in the month of October. A reply was received last week.

Chandigarh is divided into five police sub- divisions. These sub-divisions are central division, east division, north east division, south division and south west division. There are a total of 111 police beats under 16 police stations.

Senior citizen bodies say police need to work more

Associations dealing with the welfare of senior citizens say police need to work harder to approach senior citizens.

“Senior citizens are around 6.05 per cent of the total population of Chandigarh. There are approximately 65,000 to 70,000 people above 65 years of age. The antecedents of 4,034 senior citizens out of around 70,000 is not a satisfactory figure. Police need to do more work to make senior citizens come close to the police. I have strong feedback from the ground that a large section of senior citizens is still untouched. Police should collect information about senior citizens under different categories,” said R K Garg, president of Second Innings, an association for senior citizens.

Inauguration cancelled

A Senior Citizen Service Centre was scheduled to be inaugurated at Mani Majra police station but the programme was cancelled at the last moment Wednesday.

DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan was scheduled to inaugurate the centre. Sources said that the service centre was completed last week. It was constructed for the convenience of senior citizens coming to police station.

A similar Citizen Service Centre is situated at Sector 26 police station.