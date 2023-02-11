Police refuse entry to 5-member delegation

Chandigarh Police did not allow the five-member delegation of Quami Insaaf Morcha to enter the city and reach Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s office here on Friday. The protesters said that if they are not allowed to enter Chandigarh, they will look for alternate routes.

Earlier, a 31-member delegation, led by Inderbir Singh Patiala had gone to the Phase 3A barrier where the violence had taken place on Thursday.

The delegation sat on the ground and recited gurbani and kirtan after the Chandigarh Police did not allow them to enter the city.

Patiala, who led the delegation, said that it was the strategy of the organisers to send the 31-member delegation every day to enter Chandigarh but the police are not allowing them to enter the city.

He added that after the violence happened on Wednesday, they continued to send the delegation and on Friday, they demanded that five members be allowed to enter Chandigarh, who would then head to Punjab CM’s residence and protest by reciting gurbani.

“The police did not allow us to enter the city. We have to find alternate routes to enter Chandigarh, if the UT Administration is adamant,” he said. He alleged that CM Mann has not tried to speak to the protesters in the past one month.

A clash had taken place between the Chandigarh Police and the protesters on Wednesday when the latter tried to enter Chandigarh.

Both parties were injured in the incident and separate FIRs were registered in Chandigarh and Mohali. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police also installed concertina wires on the barricades.

Lawyers body condemns ‘false case’

Meanwhile, the Lawyers For Human Rights International (LFHRI) Chandigarh Unit condemned Chandigarh Police “falsely implicating” senior Advocate Amar Singh Chahal and Advocate Dilsher Singh Jandiala in an FIR, registered in connection with the violence that broke out at the Mohali-Chandigarh border on February 8.

A statement issued by the Lawyers For Human Rights International alleged that the advocates were falsely implicated by the police in the case,

and have demanded judicial enquiry into the entire episode.

“The organisation stands in full solidarity with the said lawyers. The advocates were not even present at the spot at the time of incident. To this effect Advocate Amar Singh Chahal sent a detailed representation to the DGP, Chandigarh mentioning his and other advocates’ presence at the time of the incident. Such kind of actions of Chandigarh police gives bad name to the police department. The organisation demands a judicial enquiry into the entire episode.”