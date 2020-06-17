Police receive complaint against senior deputy mayor, inquiry on

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, said, “We received a complaint. A probe was started. There is already one probe underway with a senior administrative officer.”

The Chandigarh Police has received a complaint against Senior Deputy Mayor Jagtar Singh Jagga, who is also a councillor from Mani Majra, for allegedly issuing curfew passes to the residents of his area during the lockdown. The sole authority of issuing the passes for movement during the curfew was with the Deputy Commissioner.

As reports of issuing the passes by Jagga surfaced, a probe was marked to SDM Nazuk Kumar. The probe was ordered on the instructions of DC Mandeep Brar. Sources said the probe is to be completed shortly. Senior Deputy Mayor Jagga had rejected all the allegations.

He even submitted his reply before the SDM. In his defence, he had maintained that the issued papers were not passes but were identification proofs showing them as Mani Majra residents. These letters were issued to graziers and milkmen for their convenience to fetch animal fodder.

