Police probing fresh death in Pandori Gola

Pandori Gola had witnessed eight deaths due to spurious liquor and its sarpanch Babbu was arrested along with four other key accused. (Representational)

One more death, allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor was reported in Pandori Gola village of Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

Pandori Gola had witnessed eight deaths due to spurious liquor and its sarpanch Babbu was arrested along with four other key accused Harjit Singh, Shamser Singh and Satnam Singh. Tarn Taran had registered 94 out of 123 total deaths reported in three districts of Punjab.

Police has been probing the claims of the family of Dilbagh Singh (30), who have claimed that he had consumed liquor the previous night and had started exhibiting typical symptoms like vomiting and eyesight being affected. Dilbagh was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, but died on the way.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh said that the administration is looking into the matter. A post-mortem will be conducted soon.

“My brother Dilbagh Singh had bought liquor from a smuggler in the village. He kept vomiting all night. He seemed better in the morning and went to Tarn Taran. He came back in the evening and complained that his eyesight was decreasing. We took him to civil hospital Tarn Taran. By then his eyesight was gone completely. He was referred to Amritsar and died on the way,” said Gurjant Singh.

The family has filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, a Punjabi newspaper has reporter alleged that he was kidnapped and beaten by the relatives of village sarpanch Babbu, who is in jail. “I was kidnapped and beaten after I went to the village to meet the family of Dilbagh Singh,” said Harinder Singh.

“The death of Dilbagh Singh has once again exposed the claims of the Congress government. On one side, illegal liquor is still available in the village, while smugglers have no fear of law are beat up a journalist,” said Virsa Singh Valtoha, former Akali Dal MLA Khemkaran.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd