Police probe terror angle in Tarn Taran blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday collected samples from the the site near village Kaler of Tarn Taran, where a blast killed two and left one seriously injured on Wednesday night.

Punjab Police will continue to investigate the case, however, it has asked the NIA to help in the investigation.

“At this stage, we are not ruling out anything, including radical angle,” said Inspector General of Police S S Parmar.

“We have to find out the nature of the explosive and NIA will help in this,” said the Inspector General.

Happy of Bachre village and Vicky of village Kadgill in Tarn Taran were killed in the blast. Gurjant Singh, son of panchayat member Manjit Kaur of Kadgill village, was injured.

It is suspected that the trio were digging in the field when the explosion took place. Injured Gurjant Singh is in ICU at Tarn Taran hospital and police was not able to register his statement.

Vicky and Gurjant also had a criminal record. A case under Arms Act was registered against Vicky and Gurjant was also booked under Section 307 in the past.

The NIA team reached the blast site earlier in the day. Sources said that the investigators have found two pits in the field where the explosion took place.

Expert teams of counter-terror and forensic units of the Punjab Police were also dispatched, the officials said.

Sniffer dog squads have also been deployed in the area.

Families of deceased and injured claimed that they had no information about the blast or what the three men were doing there.