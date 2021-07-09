Police probe case of bogus dinner invites sent to judges, ministers

Police officials said that a probe has been launched and they will soon nab the suspect/s who had sent the fake invitations.

The Phase I police has lodged an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly sending invitation cards to several dignitaries for attending a dinner party of a senior judge. The incident came to light on Thursday following which the police registered a case and launched investigations. The culprit/s is yet to be identified, police said.

According to investigators, a Mohali-based judge had organised a dinner party for a senior judge, which was to be held at Shivalik Hotel in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Before the party, it came to the notice of the complainant, the Mohali-based judge, that an unknown person had sent the invitation cards for the party to some senior judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court, some ministers, and to bureaucrats under his name.

Police officials said that a probe has been launched and they will soon nab the suspect/s who had sent the fake invitations.

Police said they have registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 469 (Whoever commits forgery, 1[intending that the document or electronic record forged] shall harm the reputation of any party), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).