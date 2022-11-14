Police post staff beaten up at Barara

An in-charge deputed at the Barara police post in Ambala, Nasib Singh, was injured after two siblings attacked him and the other personnel, here on Sunday.

According to the police, one of the accused, Aman, reached the police post after being called by his sister, Rajni, as her husband was being detained by the police.

Rajni had allegedly told the police that her husband had inhaled an insecticide, and seeing his condition deteriorate, she took him to the police post. However, it is unclear why he was taken there instead of a hospital.

At the police post, Rajni began quarreling with the personnel and called her brother Aman. He joined the arguments, which subsequently turned violent.

Nasib was allegedly thrown on the floor after being beaten by Aman, who also beat up his bother-in-law. Later, he fought with the other personnel and tore their uniform. A case under Sections 323, 324, and 506 among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Aman and his sister Rajni.