scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Police post staff beaten up at Barara

The accused allegedly pushed the cop and beat him up, and tore the uniform of the others

Ambala crime news, Punjab police beaten, Ambala police beaten, Ambala, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsAccording to the police, one of the accused, Aman, reached the police post after being called by his sister, Rajni, as her husband was being detained by the police.

An in-charge deputed at the Barara police post in Ambala, Nasib Singh, was injured after two siblings attacked him and the other personnel, here on Sunday.

According to the police, one of the accused, Aman, reached the police post after being called by his sister, Rajni, as her husband was being detained by the police.

Rajni had allegedly told the police that her husband had inhaled an insecticide, and seeing his condition deteriorate, she took him to the police post. However, it is unclear why he was taken there instead of a hospital.

At the police post, Rajni began quarreling with the personnel and called her brother Aman. He joined the arguments, which subsequently turned violent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the pastPremium
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the past
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
More from Chandigarh

Nasib was allegedly thrown on the floor after being beaten by Aman, who also beat up his bother-in-law. Later, he fought with the other personnel and tore their uniform. A case under Sections 323, 324, and 506 among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Aman and his sister Rajni.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 03:22:26 am
Next Story

65-year-old homeless woman dies after man, 15-year-old try to snatch her bag

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement