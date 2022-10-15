scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Police recover six pistols after interrogation of jailed gangsters

The SSP said that further investigation was going on to ascertain their cross-border links.

The Fatehgarh police along with Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday recovered six pistols, including two foreign-made, from different locations pinpointed by two jailed gangsters.

The recovered pistols comprise one Austrian-made 9mm Glock pistol, one made in China CF-98 pistol and four country-made .315 bore pistols with 12 live cartridges.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ropar Range-cum-Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Tanranjit Singh alias Tanna was named as accused in an arms and extortion case on July 29 at Sirhind police station.

Upon his interrogation, it was revealed that Tanna had received a consignment of 11 sophisticated weapons smuggled from across the border by Pakistan-based ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode alias Baba, of which the police had recovered nine weapons and two are still with him, he said.

“Following this, one CF-98 pistol and two .315. bore pistols were recovered from his friend’s house at Lopoke, Amritsar,” he said.
Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said that on disclosure of Taranjot Tanna, the police have also brought another gangster Jaspal Singh alias Jassi from Kapurthala jail and recovered the remaining Glock pistol along with two-country made pistols from his associate Laadi’s home from Hoshiarpur.

She said that with this recovery, Fatehgarh Sahib CIA team has managed to recover the entire chunk of weapon consignment sent by Lakhbir Rode from Pakistan.

Tanna’s name also figured in a recent extortion case belonging to Bathinda district, where Goldy Brar, Manpreet alias Manna and Taranjit alias Tanna recently have extorted money from Bathinda-based businessman. In this case, shooters arrested by Delhi Special Cell revealed Tanna’s name.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 08:49:40 am
