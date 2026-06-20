Police Pilot Project: Horse-mounted patrols to cover hills, villages & narrow lanes in Panchkula

During the patrol exercise, mounted personnel also interact with residents to gather feedback on security concerns. (Source: X/ @CP_PANCHKULA)

Panchkula police said the horse-mounted patrols will now be deployed to the unit in hilly terrain, villages and narrow lanes, with an aim to strengthen policing in difficult-to-access areas, ACP Vikram Nehra said on Friday. Police are launching horse-mounted patrols as a pilot project for areas where conventional vehicles often struggle to reach.

The ACP also said the pilot project initiative was also to patrol remote and deserted stretches, crowded areas and rugged terrain within the district’s jurisdiction.

This comes a day after police launched the horse patrols under the supervision of Sector 21 police post in-charge Didar Singh. During the patrol exercise, mounted personnel also interact with residents to gather feedback on security concerns.