Police Pilot Project: Horse-mounted patrols to cover hills, villages & narrow lanes in Panchkula

This comes a day after police launched the horse patrols under the supervision of Sector 21 police post in-charge Didar Singh.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readPanchkulaUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 03:01 PM IST
panchkula police petrolDuring the patrol exercise, mounted personnel also interact with residents to gather feedback on security concerns. (Source: X/ @CP_PANCHKULA)
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Panchkula police said the horse-mounted patrols will now be deployed to the unit in hilly terrain, villages and narrow lanes, with an aim to strengthen policing in difficult-to-access areas, ACP Vikram Nehra said on Friday. Police are launching horse-mounted patrols as a pilot project for areas where conventional vehicles often struggle to reach.

The ACP also said the pilot project initiative was also to patrol remote and deserted stretches, crowded areas and rugged terrain within the district’s jurisdiction.

This comes a day after police launched the horse patrols under the supervision of Sector 21 police post in-charge Didar Singh. During the patrol exercise, mounted personnel also interact with residents to gather feedback on security concerns.

Nehra said Panchkula police currently has a dedicated horse-mounted unit stationed at the Sector 21 police post. The administration has also assigned trained riders for operating the patrols.

“The initial response has been encouraging and we are also assessing the extent of fuel savings that such a model can generate,” he said.

The ACP described it as more than an alternative to vehicle-based or foot patrols. He said the model was designed keeping future policing requirements in mind. He said mounted patrols could prove effective in crime prevention, surveillance and ensuring a quick police presence in vulnerable areas where mobility often remains a challenge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta said the initiative could reduce fuel consumption and promote environmentally sustainable policing practices. She also said the visible presence of mounted police personnel was expected to provide a sense of security among residents while also creating a psychological deterrent for anti-social elements.

Gupta said the project was currently being implemented on a trial basis and its effectiveness would be evaluated in detail.

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If the results remain positive, the department may seek additional horses and expand the programme to more locations across the district, she said.

Police officials said the experiment seeks to combine traditional policing methods with modern law enforcement requirements.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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