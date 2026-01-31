‘Inappropriate’: Day after police pick up 2 men from Golden Temple premises, SGPC questions action

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Golden Temple after plainclothes police picked up two men. In the melee, SGPC task force personnel detained two police officials in a room.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Jan 31, 2026
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, SGPC, Golden Temple,Satwinder Singh and his son Prince were performing the parikrama at the Darbar Sahib premises when they were allegedly taken into custody by three Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) teams on Friday. (File photo)
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday termed the police action of picking up two men from the Golden Temple premises on Friday as “inappropriate” and said that it amounted to interference in management affairs.

Satwinder Singh and his son Prince were performing the parikrama at the Darbar Sahib premises when they were allegedly taken into custody by three Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) teams on Friday. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras inside the premises.

“A large number of devotees from across the country and abroad visit Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib daily to pay obeisance. Taking anyone into custody…without informing the management is inappropriate and against the sentiments of the devotees,” Sardar Pratap Singh, SGPC Secretary, said in a statement.

No information was given to the SGPC or the managers of Sri Darbar Sahib regarding the police action, Sardar Pratap Singh said. “If there was a need to take someone into custody on any charge, contact should have been made with the Shiromani Committee,” he said, adding that an administrative inquiry is underway into the police conduct, and a report will be submitted to the executive committee.

The SGPC has a task force to keep a check on any unwanted activity inside the Darbar Sahib complex. However, the CIA officers were in plain clothes. Two policemen in uniform were waiting outside the Golden Temple. As soon as the policemen detained the two men and brought them outside, they were pushed into a car and taken away, sources said.

It was then that the task force personnel noticed the commotion. Later, the personnel caught two CIA officials when they came to collect their shoes. They were locked inside a room and later released after senior police officials intervened.

The police are yet to reveal why the men were picked up.

Story continues below this ad

‘Miscommunication…issue has been resolved’

Though initial reports suggested that it was a CIA team from Tarn Taran that was involved in the incident, Surinder Lamba, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Tarn Taran, denied involvement. “It wasn’t our team. It was information about a crime from a CIA team in Fazilka, and they went there based on that information. A local Amritsar CIA team was also with them. They rounded up someone based on information regarding a crime. Our Tarn Taran team did not go inside Darbar Sahib,” Lamba clarified.

Harmanjit Bal, the station house officer of the E-Division police station in Amritsar—the Golden Temple falls under its jurisdiction–said, “I have no information about any such incident.”

SSP Lamba said the police action was in coordination with the SGPC task force. “I believe employees from Fazilka were there. Any miscommunication with the task force was cleared up there; Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar handled that. There was a miscommunication with the task force, but that has been resolved now; the issue has been resolved,” he added.

‘Don’t know why this is happening’

Lakhbir Kaur said that she arrived at the Golden Temple around 9.30 am on Friday, with her husband Satwinder, son Prince, and mother-in-law, Rukman Devi. Around 10.30 am, the women allegedly went to take a holy dip. “When we returned, both father and son had disappeared. Their mobile phones were switched off,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

The women then met SGPC officials, gave them their phone numbers, and returned home to Mohan Ke Hithar village in Ferozepur district. According to Lakhbir Kaur, when she returned, she discovered that the police had conducted a search at their home. She said she suspected her husband and son were taken into custody by the police, but the police have yet to inform the family.

According to Lakhbir Kaur, Satwinder had previously served a sentence in a land dispute case and was released on bail five or six months ago. She denied rumours suggesting any involvement in illegal activities or links to Pakistan. Village sarpanch Gagan confirmed that Satwinder had a criminal past, and that the police had searched the house.

“We are poor people. My son is studying in Ganganagar. I suffer from a brain tumour and have weak eyesight. We don’t know why this is happening to our family,” Lakhbir Kaur said.

