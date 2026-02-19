Police personnel created WhatsApp group to coordinate tracking, abduction of dentist, says CBI chargesheet

Agency has named nine policemen as accused and wants them to be tried in court as per law

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readChandigarhFeb 19, 2026 12:12 AM IST
abduction of dentist, abducted dentist, Punjab abducted dentist, tracking Punjab abducted dentist, Central Bureau of Investigation, Indian express news, current affairsThe vehicle allegedly used in the kidnapping was a private Hyundai i20 belonging to one of the accused, Vikas Hooda, investigators added.
Make us preferred source on Google

A chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation has revealed that a WhatsApp group entitled “Dhawan” was allegedly created by police personnel to coordinate the tracking and abduction of city-based dentist Dr Mohit Dhawan, pointing to what investigators describe as a “deliberate and pre-planned criminal conspiracy”.

The agency has named nine policemen as accused — Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, Sub-Insepctor Suresh Kumar, ASI Ajmer Singh, alias Amitoz Singh, Head Constable Anil Kumar, Constable Vikas Hooda, Constable Subhash, ASI Balwant, Head Constable Rinku Ram and Constable Pardeep — and has sought that they be summoned and tried in court as per law.

According to the CBI chargesheet, S-I Suresh Kumar created the WhatsApp group “Dhawan” on January 7, 2022, about 9.30 am while being present at the District Court Complex in Sector 43.

The stated objective, as per the CBI, was to locate, track and abduct Dr Dhawan, thereby “clearly demonstrating premeditation and criminal conspiracy”.

As per the CBI chargesheet, the forensic examination of Head Constable Rinku Ram’s mobile phone — seized on September 30, 2025, in the presence of independent witnesses — became a key piece of evidence.

The device was reopened for data extraction on October 1 with technical assistance from a CBI programmer, and resealed on October 7 after the process was completed.

As per the chargesheet, analysis of the phone allegedly confirmed that at least 11 police personnel had been added to the WhatsApp group, including several of the accused and other officials.

Story continues below this ad

Between 9.44 am and 10.26 am on the day of the incident, S-I Suresh allegedly shared photographs of Dr Dhawan, his vehicle and even details of his advocates, instructing members of the group to identify him by his clothing, mentions the chargesheet.

One message cited in the CBI chargesheet directed participants to share clothing details once he was spotted.

At 10.29 am, Constable Vikas Hooda allegedly uploaded a photograph of the dentist (Dr Dhawan) taken inside the court premises. The chargesheet notes that S-I Suresh responded with “Good”, which investigators interpret as confirmation that the target had been positively identified and the operation could proceed.

The CBI alleges in the chargesheet that immediately after the abduction — estimated between 10.30 am and 10.40 am — ASI Ajmer Singh sent a message at 11.01 am directing all members to assemble near the local bus stand gate, followed by another message reading “Abhi,” indicating regrouping after execution of the operation.

Story continues below this ad

The CBI chargesheet claims that several members were subsequently removed from the group allegedly by S-I Suresh, which the CBI says clearly indicated “post-operation concealment measures”.

These chats, when analysed alongside CCTV footage from the ISBT-43 police post, call data records, internet protocol data records, vehicle movement logs and eyewitness statements, establish real-time coordination and division of roles, the CBI chargesheet states.

The agency stated in chargesheet that the abduction “was not incidental but deliberate, pre-planned and intended to frustrate judicial proceedings”.

The vehicle allegedly used in the kidnapping was a private Hyundai i20 belonging to one of the accused, Vikas Hooda, investigators added.

Story continues below this ad

The case dates back to January 7, 2022, when Dr Dhawan, a Sector 21 resident, alleged he was picked up by a Crime Branch team from outside the district courts complex to prevent him from appearing before a judge.

As per his complaint, he had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal matter and had been directed to appear before the district court. He alleged that instead of allowing him to do so, policemen detained him and produced him in court the next day, obtaining seven days’ remand. He remained in jail for nearly two months before securing bail.

Following his release, Dhawan challenged the police action in court. The High Court ordered a Special Investigation Team probe by the Punjab Police, but the Chandigarh Administration contested the HC orders before the Supreme Court.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court modified the order and handed the investigation to the CBI, which later registered an FIR under IPC sections 365 and 34 for alleged kidnapping with common intent.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement