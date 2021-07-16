Police officer on leave helps reunite lost child with family

The probe was marked to ASI Rishilal, who also interacted with the child at Snehalaya twice.

THE ALERTNESS of a policeman, while he was on leave, allowed a 12-year-old abandoned boy to be reunited with his family.

The child belongs to a gypsy community, members of which earn their livelihood by selling utensils with the exchange of old clothes. The boy was found abandoned at ISBT-43 on June 30. He was kept in a shelter home for deprived children.

The shelter home informed the police about the child on July 1, urging them to trace his parents. The probe was marked to ASI Rishilal, who also interacted with the child at Snehalaya twice.

During the counseling, the child could not disclose the name of his parents as well as residential address and simply said that his parents give new utensils to the general public in exchange of old clothes

“ASI Rishilal proceeded on casual leave for five days on July 12. While on his way to his native village, he reached bus stop Pipli, Haryana he saw some people selling new utensils to people in exchange of old clothes. He spoke to them and enquired about the child’s parents. The people agreed to send a photo of the kid on their community WhatsApp group. Mobile numbers were shared with each other to find any clue,” said Inspector Asha Devi, incharge, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.

The child’s parents were traced to Ludhiana. They contacted ASI Rishilal, who called them to Chandigarh. On their arrival to Chandigarh, ASI Rishilal reunited the child with his parents.

“It is not easy to make headway about the parents of children who belong to gypsy communities. In this particular case, the child’s mother was in Jammu. His father was in Ludhiana. His maternal grandparents were in Bathinda. The child reportedly disclosed that he had been staying with his one of his uncles, but later decided to go to Kiratpur Sahib. He arrived in Chandigarh with another person, who disappeared, leaving him alone at ISBT-43. The spirit and alertness of ASI Rishilal is appreciated,” said a police officer.