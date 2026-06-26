18-year-old killed, friend critical after sword attack near Nayagaon; family alleges police inaction

An 18-year-old youth was killed and his friend critically injured after a group of youths allegedly attacked them with swords and knives inside an abandoned building near Nayagaon late Thursday night. Both were rushed to the PGIMER Trauma Centre in Chandigarh, where doctors declared one of them dead.

The deceased, Karanpreet Singh (18), was a resident of Khudda Alisher, Chandigarh. His friend, Harpreet Singh, remains in critical condition.

According to local residents, the abandoned building near the Nayagaon bridge had become a hotspot for drug abuse, where groups of youths frequently gathered. An argument allegedly broke out on Thursday night before escalating into a violent assault.

Karanpreet sustained multiple sword injuries, while Harpreet suffered severe injuries to his neck.

Police reached the spot after receiving information, shifted the victims to hospital and launched an investigation. Later, the victim’s family staged a protest outside the police station, alleging police negligence and demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved.

Suspects detained, says SHO

Nayagaon SHO Shivdeep Brar said police have detained several suspects and are questioning them.

“Police are investigating the case. Some of the accused youths involved in the incident have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Statements of the victim’s family members are also being recorded. Based on the investigation, all accused will be arrested soon,” the SHO said.

He added that Harpreet remains in a serious condition.

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Police said the FIR was registered on the complaint of Harinder Singh, brother of the deceased and a resident of Village Khudda Alisher, Chandigarh. The case has been registered at Nayagaon Police Station under Sections 103, 109, 191(3), 190 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have also constituted special teams to trace and arrest the remaining accused.

“Dedicated teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. They will be arrested at the earliest,” the SHO said.

Karanpreet’s mother, Jasveer Kaur, denied allegations that her son was a drug addict and demanded strict action against those responsible.

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“I had sent my son to buy some household items. He was not a drug addict. Around 15 to 20 people surrounded him and brutally assaulted him. I want justice. Every person involved in killing my son should be arrested. The police did not support us earlier and are not helping us even now. The same people had attacked my elder son in the past as well,” she alleged.

Harinder Singh said Karanpreet, an electrician, had left home around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

“We kept calling him, but he did not answer. While searching for him, we reached Nayagaon, where someone informed us that he had been assaulted and left there. When we reached the spot, my brother was lying in a pool of blood. We immediately rushed him and his friend to PGI, but doctors declared Karanpreet dead,” he said.

Former municipal councillor Harmesh Kumar alleged that the abandoned building had long been used by youths to consume and allegedly sell drugs. He claimed an altercation among a group of youths escalated around 10.30 pm, when the assailants allegedly attacked the two friends with swords and knives.

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Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected soon.