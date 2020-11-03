Panchkula Police nab woman who kidnapped 3 girls from park, children reunited with parents

The accused woman in police custody on Monday. (Express photo)

FOLLOWING A tip-off, the Panchkula Police, on Monday morning, nabbed a woman accused of kidnapping three girls from a park in Sector 6 almost one week ago. The accused was presented in a local court, and was sent for judicial custody.

The girls were recovered. The girls were taken for a medical, and prima facie looked unharmed. We are yet to get the final reports,” said Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar, Investigating Officer of the case

As per details given by the Panchkula Police, Deepak, a construction worker currently working in Sector 6 had let his three daughters aged 6, 4, and 2 play at the park next to the house, around 11 am on October 26.

“When we went back to fetch them around 12.30 pm, we realised they were gone,” Deepak, told The Indian Express.

The children reunited with their parents after being rescued, in Panchkula on Monday. (Express photo) The children reunited with their parents after being rescued, in Panchkula on Monday. (Express photo)

The family then searched all nearby areas and filed a complaint at the Sector 7 police station in the evening. A formal FIR was registered on October 27 under Section 365 of the IPC. The CCTV footage from the nearby houses was checked and the accused was spotted taking the three children with her.

After failing to trace the accused, the police released photos of the accused along with information of the incident on social media sites and WhatsApp. Early Monday morning, the police received a call from a person who informed them of a suspicious woman who looked similar to the photo, with three children near Nada Sahib Gurdwara.

“We reached the spot with a police team and nabbed the accused from the spot, and also recovered the children,” ACP Noopur Bishnoi told the media.

The accused has been identified as Preeti Trihana (42), a resident of Delhi who had reached Panchkula as a ‘tourist’, said SI Rakesh Kumar. “We do not know the motive behind the kidnapping. She told us she had just taken the children along with her because she felt like it. She has an on-going dispute with her husband is all we know as yet,” he added.

As per the police, the accused took the children and housed with them at various Gurdwaras in Panchkula, Mohali and travelled as far as Ludhiana. The police is yet to reveal any concrete reason as to why she committed the crime.

Shubhauti Devi, the victims’ grandmother, said, “They had just gone out to play as they always did. After we realised they were gone, we all got very scared. We do not even have money, why would anybody take our children was the question that pestered us,”

“My eldest daughter told me the woman did not feed them or give them water. They have come home in the same clothes they wore that day. They were so dirty when we saw them,” said Deepak,

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd