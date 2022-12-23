Police, marshals, eviction — Chaos reigns supreme at UT civic body’s last meet of year

Outgoing Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur on Thursday faced vociferous protests during the year’s last municipal House meeting, with Opposition councillors raising anti-BJP slogans in the House and accusing the mayor of working against the residents of the city.

Of the five-year term of the Municipal Corporation, the office of the mayor, for the first and fourth years, is reserved for women.

On Thursday, the Opposition’s charge against the mayor saw councillors from both the AAP and the Congress coming together to protest against Kaur, with the local police and Marshals of the House having to step in twice to control the situation. The House meeting on Thursday saw several disruptions and adjournments, with Mayor Kaur dubbing the protests by Opposition councillors as a publicity stunt.

Thursday, incidentally, marked the first time this year that marshals had to be summoned to control a situation inside the House.

Five councillors from the Opposition — from the Aam Aadmi Party and one from Congress — were later suspended by Kaur.

The councillors who were suspended were the AAP’s Anju Katyal, Damanpreet Singh, Manaur and Ram Chander Yadav, and the Congress’ Jasbir Singh.

As per details, after being suspended and evicted from the House by marshals, the five councillors forcibly entered into the media gallery carrying banners and shouting slogans against the mayor. When attempts were made to marshal them out of the House a second time, the councillors lay down on the floor.

As per details, the councillors of AAP came armed with banners to Thursday’s meeting, some of which criticised the levying of charges on at least 18 services, which were being provided at Sampark Centres.

‘Publicity stunt’

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur dubbed Thursday’s protests as a publicity stunt, which she claimed had been adopted by the

opposition councillors to stall developmental work that the municipal corporation was set to carry out.

Despite the ruckus and loud protests, a number of agendas were passed during Thursday’s meeting. The AAP and Congress councillors protested against a host of agendas thet were brought before the House — which included levying of charges at Sampark Centres, increasing water charges, and spending public money on government functions.

“The opposition councillors came to Thursday’s House meeting with a pre-planned strategy to not allow the thanksgiving speech of outgoing Mayor Sarabjit Kaur. They raised the issue of levying charges on 18 services at Sampark Centres. The mayor and municipality commissioner, Anandita Mitra, told them that Sampark Centres are not covered under the civic body. These centres are governed by the UT administration.

The Opposition councillors, however, chose not to listen to this logic. They created nuisance during the house meeting. The matter of increasing parking fee was brought to the floor of the House amd rejected by the mayor”, BJP councillor, Saurabh Joshi, said.

Contacted, the Chandigarh unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, Prem Garg, criticised the BJP and it’s mayor for ‘murdering democracy’, dubbing Thursday as a Black Day for the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh.

“The mayor called the police and used marshals of the house to expel protesting councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. The councillors were also physically assaulted, with even the women representatives of the party not being spared. AAP’s Taruna Mehta and Prem Lata, who were sitting on their respective seats quitetly, were forcibly removed from the House,” Garg alleged.