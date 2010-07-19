Day after Anjanas parents cremated the 25-year-olds body in the courtyard of her in-laws house in Majhrot village near Sundernagar,the Mandi district police have started investigations into the allegations of domestic violence and cruelty against her husband and his family members.

Anjana,who was married to Deju Rattan,a teacher at DAV School,Barmana,in 2009,died of severe burns on Saturday.

Her clothes had mysteriously caught fire from a kerosene stove on July 15 and she was taken to the PGI in Chandigarh in a critical condition on Friday.

Director General of Police D S Manhas said: Before being shifted to Chandigarh,the girl had told the Sundernagar police that she caught fire from a cooking stove. But after her parents lodged a complaint,a case under Section 498 (domestic violence) of the IPC was registered.

During investigation on Sunday,the police found that there was no cooking stove in the house and the case did not appear to be that of accident. This may lead to the arrest of the persons named in the complaint lodged by Anjanas parents.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Dr Amandeep Garg said the administration was keeping a close eye on the situation and had advised Anjanas in-laws to avoid any confrontation or argument with her enraged parents.

Deju Rattans father,Hem Raj Rattan,has lodged a complaint with the police against the incident in which nearly 250 people barged into their house and cremated their daughter-in-laws body in their courtyard.

A case under Section 147/297 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

