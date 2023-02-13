Police install CCTV cameras to keep an eye on Quami Insaaf Morcha protesters

The Mohali district police Sunday installed two CCTV cameras and loudspeakers at Mohali-Chandigarh border to keep an eye on the protesters of ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’.

The 31-member delegation of the morcha again went to the border to enter Chandigarh but they were stopped by the police and were not allowed to enter the Union Territory.

A police officer said that to keep an eye on the anti-social elements who might disturb the peace during the protest, two high resolution cameras were installed at the border while for early warning to the police personnel, loudspeakers have also been installed at Phase-3A border where violence took place on February 8 when the protesters clashed with the police, injuring around 33 police personnel on Chandigarh and Mohali side.

The organisers of ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ on Sunday constituted a co-ordination committee which would take over different responsibilities like managing finance and to conduct the stage. The morcha organisers again reiterated that they must be allowed to go to Chandigarh and protest outside the office of Punjab Chief Minister.

The organisers on Sunday said that their long-pending demands about release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms and justice in sacrilege cases are continuously ignored by the state and Union governments.

The morcha organisers had dissociated itself from the violence and said that they do not want to disturb peace and did not endorse the actions of anyone who fan violence.

The supporters of the protesters continue to come at the protest site at Gita Bhawan in Sector 53 where the protest had been going on since January 7.