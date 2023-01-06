scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Police inspector goes missing, kin lodge complaint

Police said that efforts are being made to locate the missing policeman.

Police inspector goes missing, kin lodge complaint
A Chandigarh Police inspector, Pavnesh Kumar, has gone missing for the last 24 hours from his house in Sector 46. He left his two cell phones at his house.

Inspector Kumar is posted in the Communication Wing of Chandigarh Police. He sits at police control room on the third floor in police headquarters, Sector 9. His family members lodged a police complaint at Sector 34 police station.

Police said that efforts are being made to locate the missing policeman.

His picture was circulated to all the nearby police stations in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 01:25 IST
